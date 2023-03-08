Army announced Wednesday that athletic director Mike Buddie and coach Jimmy Allen “have mutually agreed to a change in leadership” of the men’s basketball program.

Allen, a Northside High School and Emory & Henry graduate, went 98-112 in seven seasons at the helm of the Black Knights.

Army has not named a new coach.

The Black Knights went 17-16 overall and 10-8 in Patriot League play this season, bowing out in the league semifinals Sunday.

“As is our practice following each season, we conducted a holistic review of all facets of the program,” Buddie said in a university news release.

Young began his coaching career as an Emory & Henry assistant under the late Bob Johnson. He was an assistant at Navy for six seasons under Don DeVoe before spending two years as a Wofford assistant under current Virginia Tech coach Mike Young. He then served as the head coach at Averett for six years before spending six years as an Army assistant.

ACC 2ND ROUND

Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74: GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left as the ninth-seeded Demon Deacons (19-13) beat Syracuse for their first conference tournament win since 2017.

Wake Forest advances to play top-seeded Miami in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday.

Williamson grabbed a long rebound off a missed jumper by Joe Girard and handed it to teammate Tyree Appleby, who dribbled up the court and drew multiple defenders at the top of the key. Williamson was left open for a long 3-pointer and Syracuse was well short on a heave at the buzzer.Williamson finished with four 3-pointers and 17 points and Appleby had 15 points and 12 assists for Wake Forest. Bobi Klintman secured a double-double in the first half and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Benny Williams had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and Judah Mintz added 18 points with seven assists for eighth-seeded Syracuse (17-15).

Pitt 89, Ga. Tech 81: GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, Federiko Federiko added 19 and Pittsburgh ousted Georgia Tech.

The Panthers play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals. All the Pitt starters were in double figures. Greg Elliott scored 16 points, Blake Hinson added 12 and Nelly Cummings had 11. The fifth-seeded Panthers (22-10) shot 56% and made 20 of 25 free throws.

Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets (15-18). Deebo Coleman added 17 points and Miles Kelly and Kyle Sturdivant scored 16 points each.

A-10 2ND ROUND

George Mason 62, Richmond 57: NEW YORK — Josh Oduro had a double-double and Ronald Polite put George Mason ahead with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left as the Patriots (20-12) beat Richmond for their sixth straight win.

Oduro scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for George Mason. Polite also scored 16 points.

The Spiders (15-18) were led in scoring by Tyler Burton, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Richmond also got 17 points and two blocks from Neal Quinn.

LATE TUESDAY

NO. 9 GONZAGA 77, NO. 16 SAINT MARY’S 51: Drew Timme scored 18 points and became Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer to lead the sharp-shooting Bulldogs (28-5) past Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the West Coast Conference championship game in Las Vegas.

CHARLESTON 63, UNC WILMINGTON 58: Ryan Larson scored 23 points and his effort at both of ends of the floor late helped send the Cougars (31-3) past upset-minded UNC Wilmington (24-10) in the Colonial Athletic Association championship in Washington, D.C.

MERRIMACK 67, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 66: Ziggy Reid scored 23 points, Jordan Minor had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Merrimack closed on an 8-0 run to beat Fairleigh Dickinson to capture the Northeast Conference championship in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Merrimack, which is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to a four-year transition to Division I, closed its season on an 11-game winning streak. Fairleigh Dickinson had already secured the conference’s automatic NCAA bid.

N. KENTUCKY 63, CLEVELAND ST. 61: Marques Warrick scored 18 points and Sam Vinson added 16 to lead Northern Kentucky (22-12) to a victory over Cleveland State (21-13) in the Horizon League championship in Indianapolis.

ORAL ROBERTS 92, N.D. STATE 58: Max Abmas scored 26 points and distributed 11 assists and the Golden Eagles (30-4) overwhelmed North Dakota State in the Summit League championship game in Sioux Falls, S.D.