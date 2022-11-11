College Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame rallies past Radford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cormac Ryan made a driving layup with 9.5 seconds left for the go-ahead basket as the Notre Dame men's basketball team rallied for a 79-76 win over Radford on Thursday night.

Down 40-39 at halftime, Radford (0-2) went on a 12-2 run to grab a 51-42 lead with 13:22 left.

Notre Dame (1-0) didn't regain the lead until Dane Goodwin sank two free throws with 3:21 left for a 72-71 advantage.

Josiah Jeffers scored back-to-back buckets to give the Highlanders a 75-72 lead.

Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (28 points, 12 rebounds) scored to cut the lead to 75-74. After Radford's Shaquan Jules made one of two free throws, JJ Starling made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 76-75 with 46 seconds to go.

Radford's DaQuan Smith, guarded by Ryan, drove to the basket and missed a layup. No foul was called, but Smith landed hard on the floor and Ryan fell on top of him.

Laszewski then grabbed the rebound and Ryan scored to give the Irish the lead for good. Play was then stopped because Smith had still not risen from the floor on the other end of the court. He eventually was able to walk to the bench.

After Jeffers missed a layup, Laszewski made two free throws to extend the lead.

Kenyon Giles had 20 points and four 3-pointers off the bench for the Highlanders. Smith added 18 points, while Jeffers had 13 points.

MEN

VMI 100, Penn State-New Kensington

Asher Woods had 22 points to lead the Keydets (1-1) to a win over U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Penn State-New Kensington on Thursday in Lexington.

It was Andrew Wilson's first victory as a college head coach.

Tony Felder Jr. had 20 points and seven assists for VMI, while Devin Butler had 15 points and five 3-pointers off the bench. Taeshaud Jackson II also had 15 points.

WOMEN

UVa 101, UMBC 46

Sam Brunelle had 21 points to lead the Cavaliers (2-0) past the Retrievers (1-1) on Thursday in Charlottesville.

Camryn Taylor had 15 points for UVa. Mir McLean had 13 points and eight rebounds for UVa, which snared 65 rebounds.

The game was UVa's most prolific outing since the team had 103 points against Central Connecticut State five years ago. UVa has scored more than 80 points in back-to-back games for the first time in eight years.

Radford 68, Emory & Henry 39

Ashlyn Traylor had 21 points and four steals to lead the host Highlanders (1-1) past Division II member Emory & Henry on Thursday.

The game counted for Radford but was only an exhibition game for the Wasps.

Carmen Williams and Trinity Klock had 11 points apiece for Radford. Rachel LaLonde grabbed 13 rebounds.

W&L 62, Ferrum 43

The Generals (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) blocked a school-record 13 shots in a win over the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) on Thursday in Lexington.

Hanna Malik had 11 points for W&L. Kathryn Vandiver had 10 rebounds. Grace O'Connor blocked five shots.

W&L had 65 rebounds — the second-biggest total in school history.

Trina Lewis had 12 points for Ferrum.