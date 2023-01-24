College basketball roundup: Notre Dame's Mabrey suffers torn ACL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame guard and former Virginia Tech standout Dara Mabrey revealed on Twitter on Monday night that the knee injury she suffered in Sunday's win over Virginia turned out to be a torn ACL.

The ACL injury means that the graduate student's college career is over.

"While it certainly is not the way that I wanted to go out, I am confident that everything happens for a reason. I know I will find peace with my situation as I recover in the coming months," she tweeted. "While my time on the court might be done, I'm ready to continue to lead my team from the sideline."

Mabrey, who transferred from Virginia Tech after her sophomore year, is in her third season at seventh-ranked Notre Dame. The guard opted to return to Notre Dame for her extra year of eligibility.

Mabrey started 18 games this season and 125 in her college career.

She hurt her right knee Sunday when she stole the ball and raced down the court. She was fouled and went to the floor and immediately grabbed her knee.

According to Notre Dame, Mabrey also suffered a a tibial plateau fracture.

WOMEN

No. 10 Iowa 83, No. 2 Ohio State 72

Caitlin Clark had 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for her eighth career triple-double, and visiting Iowa (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) handed Ohio State (19-1, 8-1) its first loss of the season on Monday night.

MEN

VMI's Mans transferring

VMI guard Tanner Mans, who has not played this season because of a shoulder injury, tweeted this week that he has decided to transfer to NCAA Division II member Pittsburg (Ka.) State.

The Kansas native had tweeted last week that he was entering the transfer portal.

Mans averaged 5.5 points and 22.5 minutes as a sophomore backup last season.

He hurt his shoulder in a pickup game last fall and needed season-ending surgery.

No. 17 Baylor 75, No. 9 Kansas 69

LJ Cryer scored 22 points and host Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a win over Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions.

The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3) coming off a 23-point home loss to TCU, lost their third straight game. It’s only their fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons.

Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2 OT

Will Baker made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime as Nevada (16-5, 6-2 Mountain West) beat New Mexico (18-3, 5-3) on Monday night.

Kenan Blackshear, the brother of former Virginia Tech star Kerry Blackshear, pitched in with 20 points, five steals and four assists for Nevada.