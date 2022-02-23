College basketball roundup: ODAC honors Horn, Clancy

Washington and Lee senior guard Megan Horn was named the ODAC women's basketball player of the year on Wednesday, while W&L's Christine Clancy was voted the coach of the year.

Clancy has steered the Generals (19-5, 16-2 ODAC) to the top seed in the ODAC tournament. The Generals broke the school mark for ODAC wins and tied the school mark for overall wins.

Horn averages 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals.

Horn was joined on the All-ODAC first team by Renee Alquiza of Roanoke College (10.7 ppg, 48.3% 3-point field-goal percentage) and Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey of Randolph-Macon (11.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg).

The second team includes W&L's Jordan Diehl (8.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Roanoke's Kristina Harrel (10.9 ppg, 55.2% field-goal percentage) and Hollins' Kayla Surles (15.5 ppg, 44 3-pointers).

W&L's Hanna Malik (12.0 ppg, 71 3-pointers) made the third team.

On the men's side, Northside graduate Kasey Draper of Roanoke College was named the scholar-athlete of the year. He has a 4.0 GPA.

Draper (20.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 109 made free throws) also was chosen for the All-ODAC first team.

W&L's Robert DiSibio (18.3 ppg, 50 3-pointers) made the second team.

The third team included Roanoke's Efosa U-Edosomwan (13.4 ppg) and W&L's Jack d'Entremont (14.1 ppg).

Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony was named the player of the year for the fourth time, while Randolph-Macon's Josh Merkel was voted coach of the year for the fifth straight time.

TUESDAY

WOMEN

Guilford 75, Hollins 68

Lindsay Gauldin had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Quakers (7-16) past eighth-seeded Hollins (10-11) in the first round of the ODAC tournament.

The ninth-seeded Quakers will meet W&L in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

Hollins led 20-5 after one quarter and 31-25 at halftime. But with the game tied at 49, Guilford scored the final six points of the third quarter and the first five points of the fourth to grab a 60-49 lead. Hollins cut the lead to 67-64 with 1:30 left but came no closer.

Kayla Surles had 22 points, four 3-pointers and seven assists for Hollins. Xavia Hahn added 19 points, four 3-pointers and five steals.

Bridgewater 53, Ferrum 51

BRIDGEWATER — Jaden Alsberry had 14 points to lead the seventh-seeded Eagles (11-14) past the 10th-seeded Panthers (5-21) in the first round of the ODAC tournament.

Down 50-41 in the fourth quarter, Ferrum went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 50-49 with 1:48 to go. After BC's Julia Williams made two free throws, Kayla Cabiness scored to cut the lead to 52-51. BC's Melanie Pick made one of two free throws with five seconds left.

Cameron Hawkins had 19 points and nine rebounds for Ferrum.

Hampton 59, Radford 53

HAMPTON — Nylah Young had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Pirates (11-14, 7-8 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-20, 3-13).

Rachel LaLonde had 16 points, three blocks and three steals for Radford.

Radford scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 53-51 with 3:20 left, but Tia Montagne answered with a 3-pointer. Kyanna Morgan scored to cut the lead to 56-53, but Nas Nigatu made a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.

MEN

Averett 63, SVU 55

DANVILLE — Jason Sellars had 13 points to lead Averett (15-11), the No. 1 seed in the East Division, to a USA South quarterfinal win over the Knights (14-12).

Malakai Olson had 16 points and seven rebounds for SVU, which was the No. 4 seed in the East.

Down 30-28 at halftime, Averett opened the second half on a 23-2 run.

Miami 85, Pitt 64

PITTSBURGH — Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 points and Miami (20-8, 12-5 ACC) beat Pittsburgh (11-18, 6-12).

No. 21 UConn 71, No. 8 Villanova 69

HARTFORD, Conn. — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally UConn to a win over Villanova (21-7, 14-4 Big East).

The Huskies (20-7, 11-5) beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014.

UConn coach Dan Hurley was ejected in the first half.