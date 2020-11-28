College basketball roundup: Penn State breaks away from VMI

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 18 points and Penn State used a 17-3 run early in the second half on Saturday to break away for an 86-65 win over VMI in Jim Ferry’s first game as the Nittany Lions coach.
Ferry, a veteran coach who was an assistant the past four years, replaced Pat Chambers on Oct. 21 when Chambers resigned following a school investigation into inappropriate conduct. Chambers was the head coach for nine seasons, compiling a 148-150 record and won the 2018 NIT championship. The Nittany Lions were 21-10 last year and expected to get their first NCAA berth since 2011.
Penn State was up 37-35 at halftime and trailed 45-44 with 15:26 to play following Kamdyn Curfman’s 3-pointer. The Nittany Lions reeled off nine points before another Curfman 3, then scored eight more. Izaiah Brockington had six of his 15 points points in the surge.
Three players added 12 points for Penn State, which shot 51% in the second half and hit seven 3-pointers.
Greg Parham led the Keydets (1-1) with 21 points and Curfman had 17, hitting five 3s.
VMI coach Dan Earl was a star guard and assistant coach at Penn State. His first game against the Nittany Lions was the 2015-16 season opener.
ACC/TOP 25
No. 9 Duke 81, Coppin St. 71
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State in a delayed season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of his free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left.
Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances.
DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 33% but made 10 3-pointers — seven coming after halftime — to keep the pressure on Duke the entire second half. Coppin State, picked fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Northern Division, scored 28 points off turnovers.
Pitt 83, Drexel 74
PITTSBURGH — Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 27 points in the waning minutes as Pittsburgh held off Drexel for a victory, avoiding a second-straight upset to a non-Power Five school.
Pitt (1-1) dropped its season opener to Saint Francis (Pa.), but led from the start against Drexel (0-1), and by as many as 16 points before the Dragons rallied.
The Dragons cut the gap to five when T.J. Bickerstaff dunked after a Matey Juric steal with 7:33 remaining. Johnson made a 3-pointer a few seconds later and, while Drexel came within seven points three times in the closing minutes, Pitt had an answer each time.
The Panthers finished with 62% shooting (31-for-50) and outscored Drexel 23-9 on the fast break.
Au’Diese Toney scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting for the Panthers and Justin Champagnie added 19 with seven rebounds. Johnson dished eight assists and Toney six.
Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 24 points, 17 in the second half. Bickerstaff scored a career-high 19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!