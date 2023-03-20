DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — DaQuan Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the seventh-seeded Radford men's basketball team to a 67-57 win over second-seeded San Jose State in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

Radford (21-14) will face No. 3 seed Charlotte or No. 11 seed Milwaukee in the semifinals of the 16-team tournament at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Daytona Beach. Tuesday's game will air on ESPN2.

Kenyon Giles had 11 points for Radford. Bryan Antoine and Shaquan Jules added 10 points apiece.

San Jose State (21-14) of the Mountain West Conference led 28-26 at halftime.

Smith sank a 3-pointer to give Radford a 33-32 lead with 16:08 to go. Radford led the rest of the way.

The Spartans shot just 35.7% from the field.

NCAA WOMEN

Ohio State 71, UNC 69

Jacy Sheldon made a tiebreaking jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left to lift third-seeded and host Ohio State (27-7) to a win over sixth-seeded North Carolina (22-11) on Monday as the Buckeyes advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

With the game tied, Sheldon took the pass from Eboni Walker and floated in the game-winning score. North Carolina turned it over with a second remaining.

UNC's Deja Kelly, who finished with 22 points, hit a jumper to tie the game at 69 with 9 seconds left.

NOTES

St. John's hires Pitino

Rick Pitino is back in the Big East.

St. John’s hired the Hall of Fame coach Monday to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century.

Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm.

Pitino grew up on Long Island not far from the school's Queens campus in New York City. He has been to seven Final Fours and won a pair of NCAA championships, one each at Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013).

Pitino steered Big East rival Providence when St. John's was a national power in the mid-1980s.

Georgetown hires Cooley

Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown, hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing.

Georgetown announced the move Monday.

Cooley leaves the Friars with a 242-153 record after 12 years and seven March Madness appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2022. His team went 21-12 this season, closing with a loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Kentucky.

Ayers gets Sweet 16 gig

The NCAA announced Monday that Roger Ayers of Roanoke County is among the referees who have been chosen to work the men's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

St. Francis (N.Y.) dropping sports

St. Francis College, one of the smallest NCAA Division I schools, announced Monday that its board of trustees has approved a plan to eliminate its athletic program at the end of the spring semester.

St. Francis sponsors 21 NCAA teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, and has been a member of the Northeast Conference for more than four decades. Enrollment at the Brooklyn, New York, school is about 2,300 undergraduate students.

“There are challenges facing higher education institutions, particularly smaller liberal arts colleges in the Northeast, from which SFC is not immune,” the school said in a new release. “Among these challenges are increased operating expenses, flattening revenue streams, and plateauing enrollment due in part to a shrinking pool of high school graduates in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

The Northeast Conference is also home Fairleigh Dickinson, the small school that beat Purdue last Friday in the NCAA men's tournament.