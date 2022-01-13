College basketball roundup: Radford falls in OT

RADFORD — Justin Hill scored 24 points to lead the Longwood men's basketball team to an 83-75 overtime win over Radford on Wednesday night.

Former Virginia Tech and Wake Forest player Isaiah Wilkins had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South).

Bryan Hart had 18 points and four 3-pointers for Radford (5-10, 1-2), with Artese Stapleton adding 16 points. Dravon Mangum and Rashun Williams tallied 11 points apiece.

Wilkins made a layup to extend the Lancers' lead to 67-60 with 55 seconds left in regulation. But Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to 67-66 with two seconds to go. Wilkins made two free throws for a 69-66 lead with one second left.

But Camron McNeil made a pass beyond halfcourt to Mangum, who turned around and sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force OT.

Longwood, which snapped a 10-game skid in the series, scored the first six points of OT.

MEN

THURSDAY

WEDNESDAY

Guilford 58, No. 15 Roanoke 53

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyler Dearman scored 22 points to lead the Quakers (7-3, 3-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (9-3, 1-2).

Nick Price (Northside) had 17 points for Roanoke, while Kasey Draper (Northside) added 15 points.

Guilford led 34-22 at halftime. The Quakers led the entire second half.

Roanoke shot just 32.1% from the field.

It was Roanoke's first game since Dec. 31; two Roanoke games were postponed last week because of foes' COVID-19 issues.

W&L 98, Shenandoah 66

WINCHESTER — Jack d'Entremont had 17 points to lead the Generals (5-6, 3-2 ODAC) past the Hornets (2-10, 1-2).

Tevin Panchel had 15 points and five 3-pointers for W&L. Drew Harrell added 14 points and Richie Manigault tallied 12 points.

W&L led 56-20 at halftime. The 20 points were the fewest first-half points by a W&L foe since the Generals held Cairn to 20 points in December 2013.

WOMEN

WEDNESDAY

SVU 78, Salem 61

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emma Camden had 19 points, five assists and five steals to lead the Knights (9-3, 5-0 USA South) past the Spirits (1-13, 0-1).

Anna Singer had 16 points and nine rebounds for Southern Virginia, which won its sixth straight game. Addison Newman added 13 points.

Guilford 89, Ferrum 63

FERRUM — Ashtyn Zeigler had 21 points to lead the Quakers (4-7, 2-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-10, 2-5).

Aisha Martin had 19 points for the Panthers, while Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 15 points.

Guilford shot 62.5% from the field to Ferrum's 30.2%.

NOTES

W&L-Roanoke women's game ppd.

The Washington and Lee women's basketball team did not play its game at Roanoke on Wednesday night because of COVID-19 issues in the Roanoke program. The game was rescheduled for Feb. 7.

It was the third straight game the Maroons had to postpone.

Time change for Ferrum men

The Ferrum men's basketball program has moved up the time of Saturday's home game against Virginia Wesleyan from 2 p.m. to noon to give the Marlins more time to return home before the expected snowstorm.