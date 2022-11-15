College basketball roundup: Radford men beat Bridgewater

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help the Radford men's basketball team thump NCAA Division III member Bridgewater 97-46 on Monday night.

Bryan Antoine had 16 points for the Highlanders (1-2). Onyebuchi Ezeakudo had 15 points and four 3-pointers. Kenyon Giles added 13 points and five steals.

The game counted for Radford but was only an exhibition for the Eagles.

MEN

Northwestern Sate 64, No. 15 TCU 63

Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points and Northwestern State (2-2) rallied from 12 points down to beat TCU on Monday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (2-1) were without leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. because of injuries.

TCU also was without starting guard Damion Baugh, who was serving the third game of a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA-certified agent after last season. The suspension was revealed before Monday’s game.

Maine 69, BC 64

Kellen Tynes had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help visiting Maine hold off Boston College (2-1) on Monday night.

The Black Bears (2-1) had not beaten BC since 2010.

Troy 79, FSU 72

Aamer Muhammad tossed in 23 points and Troy (3-0) earned a rare victory over Florida State on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State, which had never lost the first two games of a season since Leonard Hamilton took the reins in 2002, is now 0-3.

WOMEN

No. 5 UConn 83, No. 3 Texas 76

Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help host UConn (2-0) beat Texas (1-1) on Monday night.

UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings.

Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury.

No. 12 Indiana 79, No. 11 Tennessee 67

Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, and the Hoosiers (3-0) defeated host Tennessee (1-2) on Monday night.

Jasmine Powell had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols.