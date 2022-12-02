College basketball roundup: Radford men beat North Carolina Central

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules sank two free throws with 51 seconds left to help the Radford men's basketball team rally past North Carolina Central 80-78 on Thursday night.
Radford (5-3) trailed 78-73 with 1:38 left but scored the final seven points of the game.
Bryan Antoine sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 78-76 with 1:27 left.
Josiah Jeffers made one of two free throws with 51 seconds left. On Jeffers' second free throw, Brendan Medley-Bacon elbowed Jules in the face and was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul. Jules then made both free throws to give Radford a 79-78 lead.
After Marque Maults of the Eagles (4-4) missed a 3-pointer with a second left, Radford's Onyebuchi Ezeakudo made one of two free throws.
Jeffers scored 18 points. Jules added 14 points. Antoine had 11 points. Radford shot 58.3% from the field.
People are also reading…
The Eagles (4-4) trailed by 17 points early in the second half but tied the game with three minutes left.
MEN
No. 2 Texas 72, No. 7 Creighton 67
Marcus Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as host Texas (6-0) held off Creighton’s furious late-game rally and beat the Bluejays (6-2) on Thursday.
Utah 81, No. 4 Arizona 66
Branden Carlson scored 22 points and host Utah (6-2) handed Arizona (6-1) its first loss of the season in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Thursday.
No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64
Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead host UConn (9-0) past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The Cowboys (5-3) will face Virginia Tech on Dec. 11 in Brooklyn, New York.
WOMEN
Mary Washington 77, SVU 47
Sydney Sherman scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (8-0) past the Knights (3-3) on Thursday night in Fredericksburg.
SVU shot just 33.3% from the field.
No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63
Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points and host Indiana (8-0) hit 12 3-pointers to defeat North Carolina (6-1) on Thursday.
The ACC still won the Challenge, winning eight of the 14 games.
Indiana won without star guard Grace Berger, who is out indefinitely with a right knee injury.
No. 20 Maryland 74, No. 7 Notre Dame 72
Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead Maryland to a victory over host Notre Dame on Thursday.
Maryland (7-2) picked up its first win over Notre Dame (6-1) since 2007.
No. 12 N.C. State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81
Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help North Carolina State (7-1) overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat host Iowa (5-3) on Thursday.
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
Leigha Brown scored 26 points, going 12 for 12 from the foul line, and host Michigan (8-0) eased past Miami (6-3) on Thursday.