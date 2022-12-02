College basketball roundup: Radford men beat North Carolina Central

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules sank two free throws with 51 seconds left to help the Radford men's basketball team rally past North Carolina Central 80-78 on Thursday night.

Radford (5-3) trailed 78-73 with 1:38 left but scored the final seven points of the game.

Bryan Antoine sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 78-76 with 1:27 left.

Josiah Jeffers made one of two free throws with 51 seconds left. On Jeffers' second free throw, Brendan Medley-Bacon elbowed Jules in the face and was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul. Jules then made both free throws to give Radford a 79-78 lead.

After Marque Maults of the Eagles (4-4) missed a 3-pointer with a second left, Radford's Onyebuchi Ezeakudo made one of two free throws.

Jeffers scored 18 points. Jules added 14 points. Antoine had 11 points. Radford shot 58.3% from the field.

The Eagles (4-4) trailed by 17 points early in the second half but tied the game with three minutes left.

MEN

No. 2 Texas 72, No. 7 Creighton 67

Marcus Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as host Texas (6-0) held off Creighton’s furious late-game rally and beat the Bluejays (6-2) on Thursday.

Utah 81, No. 4 Arizona 66

Branden Carlson scored 22 points and host Utah (6-2) handed Arizona (6-1) its first loss of the season in the Pac-12 opener for both teams Thursday.

No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64

Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead host UConn (9-0) past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The Cowboys (5-3) will face Virginia Tech on Dec. 11 in Brooklyn, New York.

WOMEN

Mary Washington 77, SVU 47

Sydney Sherman scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (8-0) past the Knights (3-3) on Thursday night in Fredericksburg.

SVU shot just 33.3% from the field.

No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63

Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points and host Indiana (8-0) hit 12 3-pointers to defeat North Carolina (6-1) on Thursday.

The ACC still won the Challenge, winning eight of the 14 games.

Indiana won without star guard Grace Berger, who is out indefinitely with a right knee injury.

No. 20 Maryland 74, No. 7 Notre Dame 72

Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead Maryland to a victory over host Notre Dame on Thursday.

Maryland (7-2) picked up its first win over Notre Dame (6-1) since 2007.

No. 12 N.C. State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81

Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help North Carolina State (7-1) overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat host Iowa (5-3) on Thursday.

No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64

Leigha Brown scored 26 points, going 12 for 12 from the foul line, and host Michigan (8-0) eased past Miami (6-3) on Thursday.