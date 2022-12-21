College basketball roundup: Radford men fall at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Kansas State men's basketball team to a 73-65 win over Radford on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (11-1) led 69-52 with 4:04 to go, but Radford (6-7) went on a 13-2 run to cut the lead to 71-65 with 49 seconds remaining.

Kenyon Giles had 20 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith added 12 points.

The Wildcats outrebounded Radford 41-27.

MEN

Catholic 79, SVU 73

Sean Neylon scored 23 points to lead the Cardinals (11-0) past the Knights (7-4) on Wednesday in Catholic's Holiday Classic in Washington.

Shaun Kenedy had 20 points and eight rebounds for SVU. Malakai Olson added 16 points. Jamarcus Robertson had 12 points.

SVU beat Mount Aloysius 73-54 on Tuesday night in the Holiday Classic. SVU won despite going 0 of 16 from 3-point range.

Kenedy had 30 points for SVU. Koa Baker had 18 points and eight rebounds. Olson added 13 points.

W&L 86, Scranton 72

Robert DiSibio had 23 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Generals (7-4) past the Royals (8-2) in the Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan on Tuesday night.

Drew Harrell had 17 points and eight rebounds for W&L. Jack Lewis added 13 points. Sam Wise had 12 points.

Wake Forest 81, No. 14 Duke 70

Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to lead host Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC) past Duke (10-3, 1-1) on Tuesday night.

Duke starting freshman big man Dereck Lively II and fellow freshman Dariq Whitehead were out due to non-COVID illnesses.

Drake 58, No. 15 Miss. State 52

Roman Penn scored 19 points, and Drake (9-3) beat Mississippi State (11-1) on Tuesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Drake defeated a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.

Providence 103, No. 24 Marquette 98, 2 OT

Bryce Hopkins grabbed his 23rd rebound of the game after a missed Friars free throw with 15 seconds left in the second OT to help his team run out the clock as the Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) beat Marquette (9-4, 1-1) on Tuesday night.

Hopkins scored 29 points to give the Friars their first 20-20 game by a player since 2010.

Pitt 84, Syracuse 82

Blake Hinson scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Nelly Cummings knocked down six 3-pointers and posted 22 points with six assists as Pittsburgh (9-4, 2-0 ACC) beat host Syracuse (8-5, 1-1) on Tuesday night.

Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67

Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Lipscomb (8-5) to a victory over host Louisville (2-10) on Tuesday night.

WOMEN

Williams 69, SVU 45

Maddy Mandyck had 21 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday to lead Williams (8-4) past the Knights (4-6) in the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida.

Courtney McKrola had 17 points for Southern Virginia, which shot just 28.8% from the field.

No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 UNC 68

Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan (11-1) knocked off North Carolina (9-2) on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.