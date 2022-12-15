College basketball roundup: Radford men lose at VCU

RICHMOND — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help the Virginia Commonwealth men’s basketball team rally past Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night.

The Rams (7-4) trailed 28-26 at halftime but shot 66.7% from the field in the second half.

The Highlanders led 40-32 with 15:04 to go, but VCU went on a 21-5 run to grab a 53-45 lead with 7:20 left. VCU led the rest of the way.

VCU was 18 of 22 from the free-throw line in the second half, while Radford was 9 of 12. Radford was whistled for 26 fouls in the game.

Kenyon Giles scored 13 points off the bench for the Highlanders (6-5). DaQuan Smith added 11 points.

Radford recorded 15 steals — its biggest total in five seasons. Bryan Antoine had six of those steals. The Rams turned the ball over 25 times.

The Highlanders shot just 38.6% from the field.

MEN

No. 16 UCLA 87, No. 20 Maryland 60

Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and UCLA (9-2) raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to a victory over host Maryland (8-3) on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest 67, Appalachian State 66

Andrew Carr scored 20 points and made a buzzer-beating jumper as host Wake Forest (8-3) edged Appalachian State (6-4) on Wednesday night.

With 1.3 seconds to play, Carr drove the lane to catch an inbounds pass from Cameron Hildreth. Carr caught the ball on the run and then spun for a jump shot that hit nothing but net.

Louisville 94, Western Kentucky 83

El Ellis had 30 points and 10 assists as host Louisville finally won after opening the season with nine losses, beating Western Kentucky (8-2) on Wednesday night to give Kenny Payne his first win as a head coach.

The Cardinals’ nine losses were the most to start a season in ACC history.

WOMEN

Greensboro 76, Ferrum 51

Karli Mason and Ta’Keria Legette scored 13 points apiece to lead the host Pride (7-2) past the Panthers (3-7) on Thursday.

Kayla Cabiness tallied 22 points for Ferrum. Aisha Martin added 11 points.

Ferrum shot just 33.3% from the field and turned the ball over 31 times. Greensboro had 24 steals.

Greensboro led 21-11 after the first quarter and 45-20 at halftime.