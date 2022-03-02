College basketball roundup: Radford men lose in OT in Big South tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marcus Watson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the ninth-seeded North Carolina A&T men's basketball team to a 78-71 overtime win over eighth-seeded Radford in the first round of the Big South tournament Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Aggies (12-19) will face top-seeded Longwood in Friday's quarterfinals.

Josiah Jeffers had 18 points for Radford (11-18).

Down 54-42 with 12:26 left in regulation, Radford went on a 17-4 run to grab a 59-58 lead with 1:58 to go in the second half.

Watson scored to give the Aggies a 60-59 lead, but Radford's Dravon Mangum made one of two free throws to tie the game at 60 with 39 seconds left.

Watson missed two free throws with 14 seconds left in regulation. Radford's Josiah Jeffers missed a jumper with a second to go in regulation.

The Aggies scored the first 11 points of overtime.

NOTES

Keydets honored

VMI senior center Jake Stephens (19.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg) was named to the All-Southern Conference first team by the league's coaches Wednesday.

In separate balloting, the league's media also named Stephens to its first team.

VMI's Trey Bonham (13.0 ppg, 4.0 assists per game), and Kamdyn Curfman (15.8 ppg, 111 3-pointers) were third-team picks by the coaches. The media put Curfman on its second team and Bonham on its third team.

VMI's Honor Huff (10.3 ppg) was named to the all-freshman team by both groups.

Both groups named Chattanooga's Malachi Smith (20.3 ppg) their player of the year. The coaches named Lamont Paris of SoCon regular-season champ Chattanooga as their coach of the year, while the media opted for Samford's Bucky McMillan.

Ewing gets support

WASHINGTON — Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed on Wednesday, hours before the team was going to try to end its school-record 18-game losing streak.

After acknowledging the “disappointment of a difficult season,” Reed went on to say in his statement: “In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

UMass fires McCall

AMHERST, Mass. — UMass has fired men's basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season.

McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.

Milwaukee fires Baldwin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fired coach Pat Baldwin on Wednesday, one day after a first-round loss in the Horizon League tournament concluded his fifth straight losing season.

Milwaukee had high hopes this season following the arrival of five-star recruit Patrick Baldwin, the coach’s son. But the 6-foot-9 freshman dealt with nagging injuries and played in just 11 games.

TUESDAY

MEN

No. 4 Duke 86, Pitt 56

PITTSBURGH — Freshman guard Trevor Keels scored a career-high 27 points, and Duke (26-4, 16-3) clinched at least a share of first ACC regular-season title since 2010 with a win over Pittsburgh (11-19, 6-13).

No. 2 Arizona 91, No. 16 USC 71

LOS ANGELES — Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points to help Arizona (26-3, 16-2) wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a rout of Southern California (25-5, 14-5).

TCU 74, No. 6 Kansas 64

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) solidified its once-shaky NCAA tournament resume with a second consecutive win over a top-10 team.

No. 10 Wisconsin 70, No. 8 Purdue 67

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left as Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) beat Purdue (24-6, 13-6) and clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

No. 11 Villanova 76, No. 9 Providence 74

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Caleb Daniels scored 20 points as Villanova (22-7, 15-4) beat Providence (24-4, 14-3).

Nebraska 78, No. 23 Ohio State 70

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, and the Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) beat a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg.