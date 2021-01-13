College basketball roundup: Radford men on COVID-19 pause after staff member tests positive

The Radford men’s basketball team announced Wednesday it is pausing activities for precautionary reasons because of COVID-19 protocols, forcing the postponement of the Highlanders’ home games Thursday and Friday against Gardner-Webb.

Radford learned Wednesday afternoon that a men’s basketball staff member tested positive, athletic director Robert Lineburg said in a text message. The team is undergoing contact tracing to determine if anyone must quarantine.

ESPNU, which had planned to air the second-place Highlanders’ game Thursday, will instead televise Longwood’s game at Winthrop on Thursday.

Radford men’s basketball coach Mike Jones had said earlier Wednesday that guard Quinton Morton-Robertson, who had missed the past four games while quarantining because of COVID-19 protocols, returned to practice Tuesday. Jones would not say if Morton-Robertson had tested positive.

Morton-Robertson had been the only player on the Highlanders (8-6, 7-1 Big South) to miss games this season because of COVID-19 protocols, although COVID-19 did affect the team in preseason practice.