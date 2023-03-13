The Radford men’s basketball team will take on Tarleton State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The pairings were announced Sunday night. Radford (19-14) had announced Friday that it had accepted a bid to the 16-team tournament.

The entire tournament will be held in Daytona Beach.

Tarleton State is the seventh overall seed, while Radford is the No. 10 overall seed.

Tarleton (17-16) is a Texas school in its third season of Division I basketball. Former Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech coach Billy Gillispie is the team’s coach. The Texans went 9-9 in the Western Athletic Conference, The team lost in the WAC quarterfinals.

If Radford wins, it will meet No. 2 seed San Jose State or No. 15 seed Southern Indiana in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. on March 20.

If Radford wins its quarterfinal game, it will meet Charlotte, Western Carolina, Stetson or Milwaukee in a semifinal at 9 p.m. on March 21 on ESPN2.

ESPN2 will also air the March 22 final.

CBI organizers did not offer a bid to Detroit Mercy (14-19), whose star, Antoine Davis, had been trying to break Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring mark. Davis finishes his career four points shy of the mark.

NOTES

VMI’s Bradley

enters portal VMI freshman guard Rickey Bradley Jr. tweeted Sunday night that he had decided to enter the transfer portal.

Bradley averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season.

Bradley is one of four VMI starters in the portal, along with freshmen Tony Felder Jr. and Tyler Houser and senior Sean Conway. Conway is in the portal as a graduate transfer; VMI does not have a graduate school.

UVa declines WNIT bidVirginia announced Sunday night that it has declined an invitation to play in the WNIT “due to injuries and a lack of available players.”

UVa (15-15) had only seven players in uniform for its first-round ACC tournament loss to Wake Forest.

Va. Tech women

remain No. 4 Virginia Tech (27-4) remained No. 4 in the final Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll of the season Monday.

South Carolina joined an exclusive group, going wire-to-wire as No. 1 in consecutive years. The defending national champion Gamecocks (32-0) became the third school to be the top team in the poll for the entire season in back-to-back years, equaling UConn and Louisiana Tech.

The Gamecocks were once again a unanimous choice for No. 1 by the 28-member media panel.

Indiana switched places with Iowa in the final poll, moving back up to second.

UVa men 14th in final pollVirginia (25-7) dropped one spot to No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

Alabama, fresh off an SEC Tournament title to go with its regular-season crown, ascended to the top spot Monday, earning 48 of 61 first-place votes. Alabama jumped Houston, which lost in the American Athletic Conference final without injured guard Marcus Sasser.

Houston still received nine first-place votes and was No. 2 in the new poll. Purdue earned three first-place votes and was third.

Duke made the biggest jump, climbing nine spots to No. 12.

Georgia Tech

hires StoudamireGeorgia Tech moved quickly to put a new leader in charge of its struggling men’s basketball program, hiring longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire as its new coach Monday.

The 49-year-old Stoudamire comes to the ACC school from the Boston Celtics, where he had been an assistant coach since 2021.

Stoudamire’s only previous head coaching experience was at Pacific, where he compiled a 71-77 record over five seasons. He was the West Coast Conference coach of the year in 2020.

Josh Pastner was fired on Friday. The Celtics were in Atlanta over the weekend to play the Hawks.

Ole Miss hires BeardMississippi has hired Chris Beard as its men’s basketball coach Monday, just over two months after his firing from Texas following a domestic violence arrest.

Beard’s two-year tenure at Texas ended abruptly in January, though felony domestic charges were ultimately dismissed on Feb. 15.

Texas suspended Beard after his Dec. 12 arrest and fired him three weeks later.

Temple fires McKieTemple coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department, the school announced Monday.

McNeese hires WadeWill Wade, who was fired last year by LSU because of alleged recruiting violations, was hired Sunday as the men’s basketball coach at McNeese State.