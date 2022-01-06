College basketball roundup: Radford wins Big South opener

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Josiah Jeffers scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Radford men’s basketball team to an 82-77 win over USC Upstate in the Big South opener for both squads.

Down 62-60 with 7:48 left, Radford went on a 14-0 run to grab a 74-62 lead with 2:40 to go.

Lewis Djonkam scored 12 points for the Highlanders (5-8, 1-0), while Bryson Mozone tallied 17 points for the Spartans (3-10, 0-1).

Radford, which was playing its first game since Dec. 18, shot 50.9% from the field.

The Highlanders, who were playing their fifth straight road game, snapped a four-game losing streak.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES MEN

ETSU 80, VMI 79

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — David Sloan scored 20 points to help the Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference) beat the Keydets (9-6, 2-1) for the 13th straight time.

Down 52-33 with 18:22 left, VMI tied the score at 63 with 8:29 to go. But Mohab Yasser made a 3-pointer to give ETSU the lead for good at 66-63.

Jake Stephens of VMI made two free throws to cut the lead to 76-74 with 2:02 left, but Sloan scored and later made two free throws to extend the lead to 80-74 with 13 seconds to go.

Stephens had 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points. Tanner Mans had 13 points.

Eastern Mennonite 91, W&L 83

HARRISONBURG — Tim Jones had 32 points to lead the Royals (4-6, 2-1 ODAC) past the Generals (3-6, 1-2).

Mark Lamendola of W&L scored to cut the lead to 83-80 with 1:10 left, but EMU answered with five straight points.

Robert DiSibio had 20 points, nine rebounds, four 3-pointers and five assists for W&L. Jack d’Entremont also had 20 points.

No. 11 Iowa State 51, No. 25 Texas Tech 47

AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington’s four-point play with 1:52 left propelled Iowa State (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) past Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1) were reduced to just five scholarship players due to health and safety protocols and injuries.

Notre Dame 78,

North Carolina 73

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nate Laszewski scored 20 points, including consecutive 3-pointers to give the lead back to Notre Dame (8-5, 2-1 ACC), and the Fighting Irish held on for a victory over North Carolina (10-4, 2-1).

UNC was without Dawson Garcia, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s win over Boston College. Kerwin Walton and Justin McKoy were also out because of COVID protocols.

Louisville 75, Pitt 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench, including seven consecutive for Louisville (10-4, 4-0 ACC) during a critical late stretch against the Panthers (5-9, 0-3).

Miami 88, Syracuse 87

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Charlie Moore scored 25 points, Isaiah Wong had all 14 of his during Miami’s 58-point second half, and the Hurricanes (12-3, 4-0 ACC) beat Syracuse (7-7, 1-2) for their eighth straight victory.

WOMEN

Randolph 58, Ferrum 55

FERRUM — Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson had 18 points to lead the WildCats (9-2, 4-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-8, 2-3).

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) of Ferrum made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 55 with 38 seconds left. But after Cabiness was called for an offensive foul with 19 seconds left, Crenshaw-Patterson sank two free throws to give the visitors the lead for good.

Cabiness had 22 points. Ferrum’s Aisha Martin had 13 points and Cameron Hawkins added 11 points.

NOTE

SVU women’s games ppd.

The Southern Virginia women’s basketball team’s home game Friday against North Carolina Wesleyan has been postponed, as well as Saturday’s home game against Pfeiffer.