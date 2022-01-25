College basketball roundup: Radford women beat Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bridget Birkhead scored 13 points to lead the Radford women's basketball team to a 56-52 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

Jackie Christ made a layup, was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw to give Radford (5-11, 1-4 Big South) the lead for good at 50-47 with 2:18 to go.

After Sha'Mya Leigh scored for the Buccaneers (2-17, 2-6), Birkhead made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-49.

Tori Gittens sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 53-52, but Birkhead made two free throws to extend the lead to 55-52 with 11 seconds to go. After Charleston Southern's Sharita Godfrey missed a 3-pointer, Danielle Montelbano made one of two free throws with six seconds left.

TUESDAY

WOMEN

SVU 66, Meredith 49

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Garrish had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Knights (12-3, 8-0 USA South) to their ninth straight win.

Savanna Christensen had 11 points for Southern Virginia.

Meredith (2-14, 2-8) shot just 27.7% from the field.

MEN

SVU 93, Greensboro 75

BUENA VISTA — Conner Marchant had 25 points and four steals to lead the Knights (8-8, 2-3 USA South) past the Pride (6-10, 1-4).

Elliot Spencer tallied 17 points for SVU, while Jesse Barker had 16 points. Malakai Olson had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

SVU shot 52.6% from the field, made 11 3-pointers and was 22 of 26 from the free-throw line.

MONDAY

WOMEN

Roanoke 70, Bridgewater 48

BRIDGEWATER — Ayanna Scarborough scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Maroons (12-2, 7-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (6-8, 4-4).

Rose Sande had 13 points for the Maroons, who won their fourth straight game.

Roanoke scored the first 10 points of the game.

Hollins 54, Eastern Mennonite 49

Tia Tucker scored 19 points to lead host Hollins (7-5, 3-4 ODAC) past the Royals (5-11, 1-9).

Kayla Surles had 18 points and played all 40 minutes for short-handed Hollins, which used only six players.

Xavia Hahn scored to give Hollins the lead for good at 49-47 with 2:03 left.

Hollins went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

MEN

Bridgewater 82, Ferrum 74, OT

FERRUM — Alec Topper had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles (7-8, 3-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-11, 0-7).

Darius Kemp, Jamar Butler and James Smith Jr. had 13 points apiece for Ferrum.

Kemp made a layup with 48 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 69. The visitors then turned the ball over, but Ferrum's Hunter Ladler missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Smith made a 3-pointer to give Ferrum a 72-71 lead with 4:11 left in overtime, but the Panthers scored just two points the rest of the way.

No. 5 Kansas 94, No. 13 Texas Tech 91, 2 OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 37 points and made seven 3-pointers to help Kansas (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) avenge its only conference loss of the season with a double overtime win over Texas Tech.

Bryson Williams poured in 33 points for Tech (15-3, 5-3).

Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alondes Williams scored 20 points, and Wake Forest beat Boston College (8-10, 3-5 ACC).

Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3) has won four straight ACC regular-season games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.