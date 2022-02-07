College basketball roundup: Radford women fall at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Jenson Edwards scored 18 points to lead the High Point women’s basketball team to a 64-49 win over Radford on Monday.

Callie Scheier had 10 points for the Panthers (10-11, 7-3 Big South).

Radford (5-16, 1-9) lost its fifth straight game.

The Highlanders turned the ball over 22 times.

Ashley Tudor had 15 points for Radford, while Destinee Marshall added 11 points. Rachel LaLonde had eight points and 13 rebounds.

NOTES

Saint Mary’s, Murray State crack men’s poll

Auburn (22-1) maintained its hold on No. 1 in the The Associated Press men’s basketball poll, earning 48 of 61 first-place votes in Monday’s poll.

Duke rose two spots to No. 7 after a lopsided win at rival North Carolina.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s and No. 23 Murray State were the week’s new additions. The Gaels’ poll appearance is the school’s first since early in the 2019-20 season, while the Racers are in the poll for the first time since March 2015.

Iowa State and LSU fell out.

Louisville reinstates Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville interim men’s basketball coach Mike Pegues says that leading scorer and rebounder Malik Williams will return to the team this week after being suspended for not upholding program standards.

The fifth-year senior forward did not play against Syracuse or North Carolina following last week’s suspension.

Pegues said he and Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird met with Williams and his mother (via phone) and agreed to allow his return on the condition Williams “can be the guy we expect him to be on the court and in the locker room.”

TNT, ESPN2 to air NBA HBCU Classic

CLEVELAND — The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic between Howard and Morgan State will be televised by TNT and ESPN2 as part of All-Star weekend festivities as the NBA expands its support of historically Black colleges and universities.

The Feb. 19 men’s game will be played at Cleveland State’s home arena.

The schools will receive $100,000 donations from the NBA and AT&T.

The NBA expects some of its All-Stars and members of the 75th Anniversary team to attend the game.

Florida cracks women’s poll

Coach Kelly Rae Finley has the Florida women’s team playing its best basketball in years, with wins over four ranked teams in its past five games.

Buoyed by that success, the Gators (17-6) jumped into the AP women’s basketball poll at No. 19 on Monday for the team’s first ranking since 2016.

South Carolina remained the top team in the poll this week and was a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel. South Carolina was followed by Stanford, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina State in the top five.

Georgia Tech, which visits Virginia Tech on Thursday, rose one spot to No. 11. Notre Dame, which beat the Hokies last week, rose two spots to No. 18. North Carolina, which will visit the Hokies on Sunday, rose one spot to No. 23.

Kansas State fell out.

More Hollins games ppd.

Hollins’ game Monday at Randolph-Macon was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Hollins program.

Hollins’ game Wednesday at Guilford has also been postponed, as well as Saturday’s home game against Ferrum. That extends Hollins’ string of postponements to four games, dating back to last weekend.