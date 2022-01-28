College Basketball Roundup: Radford women fall to N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chanin Scott scored 22 points to lead the North Carolina A&T women’s basketball team to an 88-47 rout of Radford on Thursday.
The Aggies (7-10, 4-3 Big South) shot 53.7% from the field, while Radford (5-12, 1-5) shot 35.3%.
The Aggies scored the first 18 points of the game.
TOP 25 MEN
Stanford 64, No. 15 USC 61
LOS ANGELES — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the Trojans on Thursday night.
Drew Peterson led USC (16-3, 6-3) with 14 points. The Trojans had a chance to send it to overtime but Isaiah Mobley missed a 3-pointer with one second left.
TOP 25 WOMEN
UNC 78, No. 21 Duke 62
DURHAM, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby tossed in 20 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 to power the Tar Heels (16-3, 6-3 ACC) to a romp over Duke on Thursday night.
UNC used a 28-8 run to take a commanding 47-26 lead at halftime.
Elizabeth Balogun and Miela Goodchild led the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-4) with 14 points apiece.
Auburn 71, No. 4 Tennessee 61
AUBURN, Ala. — Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and the Tigers (9-10, 1-7 SEC) scored 11 straight late in an upset of Tennessee, ending the Lady Vols' nine-game winning streak Thursday night.
Jordan Horston led the Vols (18-2, 7-1) with 21 points and eight rebounds, but also committed six of the team's 22 turnovers.