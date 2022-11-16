College basketball roundup: Radford women lose at UNC Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Khalis Cain had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the UNC Greensboro women's basketball team to a 72-54 win over Radford on Wednesday.

Nasia Powell had 16 points for the Spartans (2-1).

Vanessa Blake had 20 points for Radford (1-3), which shot 37.5% from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

MEN

W&L 106, Mary Baldwin 100, OT

Robert DiSibio scored 39 points to lead the Generals (2-0) past the Squirrels (1-2) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Down 90-84 with 1:42 left in the fourth, Mary Baldwin scored the final six points of regulation to tie the game at 90.

W&L made all 10 of its free throws in OT.

Jack d'Entremont had 15 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for W&L. Sam Wise also had 15 points. Jack Lewis had 14 points.

No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 64

Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and Gradey Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to lead the Jayhawks (3-0) past Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

The defending national champions extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 14 games. Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds as coach Bill Self missed his third straight game because of a school-imposed suspension stemming from a 2017 infractions scandal.

Kyle Filipowski led Duke (2-1) with 17 points and 14 rebounds. He became the first player in school history to register double-doubles in each of his first three games.

Michigan St. 86, No. 4 Kentucky 77, 2 OT

Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and the Spartans (2-1) outlasted Kentucky in double overtime on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18 rebounds in his season debut for the Wildcats (2-1) before fouling out late in the first overtime.

UNLV 60, No. 21 Dayton 52

EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV (3-0) from 12 points down to beat Dayton (2-1) on Tuesday night in Las Vegas for its first nonconference win over a ranked foe at home since 2014.

Colgate 80, Syracuse 68

Tucker Richardson scored 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, Ryan Moffatt added 15 points and Colgate (3-1) smacked host Syracuse on Tuesday night, denying Orange coach Jim Boeheim his 1,000th-career win.

Judah Mintz scored 20 points for Syracuse (1-1).

Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60

Donovan Gregory scored 16 points, freshman Justin Abson made a hook shot in the lane with 35.5 seconds left and the Mountaineers (3-0) handed host Louisville its third straight one-point loss. The Cardinals (0-3) have lost their first three home games of a season for the first time since 1940-41, according to ESPN Stats & Info.