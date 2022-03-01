College basketball roundup: Radford women lose in Big South tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nylah Young scored 20 points to lead the seventh-seeded Hampton women's basketball team to a 55-49 win over 10th-seeded Radford in the first round of the Big South tournament Tuesday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

Hampton (13-15) will face second-seeded Longwood in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Ashley Tudor scored 17 points for Radford (7-23), while Rachel LaLonde snared 15 rebounds.

Radford led 35-24 with 6:42 left in the third quarter, but the Pirates went on a 15-0 run to grab a 39-35 lead with 1:02 left in the third.

The Highlanders tied the game at 43 with 7:17 to go, but the Pirates scored the next eight points to grab a 51-43 lead with 2:19 left.

Radford cut the lead to 51-47, but Amyah Reaves answered with two free throws. LaLonde scored to cut the lead to 53-49, but Victoria Mason made two free throws with 10 seconds to go.

The men's tournament begins Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Radford will face ninth-seeded North Carolina A&T in the first round at 11:30 a.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.

MONDAY

MEN

North Carolina 88, Syracuse 79, OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime.

The win assures North Carolina (22-8, 14-5 ACC) of a top-four finish in the ACC and a double bye in the conference tournament.

The loss by Syracuse (15-15, 9-10) means Virginia Tech is assured of finishing with no worse than the No. 7 seed in the ACC tournament.

No. 3 Baylor 68, No. 21 Texas 61

AUSTIN, Texas — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points and Baylor (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) pulled away late for a tough win over Texas (21-9, 10-7), quieting a raucous, sellout crowd in the final men's basketball game at the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

NOTE

Big South honors announced

Griff Aldrich, who steered the Longwood men's basketball team to the outright Big South regular-season title, has been named the Big South men's coach of the year.

Winthrop's DJ Burns Jr. was named the men's player of the year.

Former Virginia Tech and Wake Forest player Isaiah Wilkins of Longwood made the All-Big South first team, as did Longwood's Justin Hill.

Radford's Shaquan Jules made the all-academic team.

On the women's side, Longwood forward Akila Smith was named both the player of the year and the defensive player of the year.

Becky Burke, who steered USC Upstate to third place, was voted the women's coach of the year.

Smith was joined on the first team by Longwood's Kyla McMakin.

Radford's Bridget Birkhead made the all-academic team.