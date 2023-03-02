CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ashlyn Traylor made a jumper at the buzzer to give the fourth-seeded Radford women's basketball team a 69-68 win over fifth-seeded Presbyterian in a Big South quarterfinal Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Traylor had 18 of her 19 points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Radford (14-16) will meet top seed Gardner-Webb (27-4), an 82-58 winner over UNC Asheville, in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum. Gardner-Webb has won 19 straight games.

Christina Kline of Presbyterian (13-17) made three free throws to give her team a 68-67 lead with five seconds to go.

Vanessa Blake had 13 points for Radford. Carmen Williams had 12 points. Rachel LaLonde added 11 points.

WOMEN

N.C. State 83, Syracuse 58

Jakia Brown-Turner and Camille Hobby scored 16 points apiece as eighth-seeded North Carolina State (20-10) pulled away from ninth-seeded Syracuse (18-12) in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.

It was the 800th career win for N.C. State coach Wes Moore.

The three-time defending tournament champion Wolfpack ran their tournament winning streak to 10 games heading into a Friday quarterfinal matchup with regular-season champion Notre Dame.

The Wolfpack was without leading scorer Diamond Johnson, who has a foot injury and is expected to be ready for the NCAA tournament.

Wake Forest 65, FSU 54

Jewel Spear scored all 19 of her points in the second half to help No. 12 seed Wake Forest (16-15) overcome an 18-point halftime deficit and beat fifth-seeded Florida State (23-9) on Thursday in the second round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

It was the second-largest halftime comeback in ACC tournament history. Wake Forest, which plays fourth-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals Friday, scored 49 points in the second half after tallying just 16 points in the first half.

Florida State was without ACC rookie of the year Ta’Niya Latson due to a day-to-day injury.

Whalen resigns

Lindsay Whalen, considered the greatest player in Minnesota women's basketball history, resigned as the team's coach Thursday after a third straight losing season.

Whalen, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was hired five years ago with no previous coaching experience.

MEN

No. 22 TCU 75, No. 9 Texas 73

Damion Baugh scored a career-high 24 points Wednesday and host TCU (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) denied Texas (22-8, 11-6) a chance to play for a share of the Big 12 title in its upcoming regular-season finale.

Texas hosts third-ranked Kansas (25-5, 13-4) on Saturday. The Jayhawks had already clinched at least a piece of the Big 12 title Tuesday night and now know they won’t have to share it.

No. 19 Xavier 94, No. 20 Providence 89

Souley Boum scored 33 points Wednesday to help Xavier (22-8, 14-5 Big East) beat host Providence (21-9, 13-6) and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament.

Ohio State 73, No. 21 Maryland 62

Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help host Ohio State (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) beat the Terrapins (20-10, 11-8).

Vanderbilt 68, No. 23 Kentucky 66

Jordan Wright hit a go-ahead, fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to finish with 23 points, and Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7 SEC) topped host Kentucky (20-10, 11-6) for its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007.

Notre Dame 88, No. 25 Pitt 81

Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame (11-19, 3-16 ACC) beat Pittsburgh (21-9, 14-5) to win longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game.

The Fighting Irish snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Brey, stepping down at season’s end, received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game.