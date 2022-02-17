College basketball roundup: Radford women win

RADFORD — Bridget Birkhead had 14 points, four 3-pointers and seven rebounds to lead the Radford women's basketball team to a 67-50 win over Winthrop on Thursday.

Carmen Williams scored 12 points for the Highlanders (7-18, 3-11 Big South).

The Eagles (5-20, 3-11) trailed just 31-30 at halftime, but Radford outscored the visitors 18-8 in the third quarter to build a 49-38 cushion entering the fourth.

THURSDAY

MEN

SVU 80, Averett 74

DANVILLE — Elliot Spencer had 23 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Knights (12-11, 6-6 USA South) past the Cougars (14-10, 11-2).

Conner Marchant had 22 points for SVU, while Malakai Olson added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Down 41-35 with 18:05 left, SVU went on a 24-8 run to build a 59-49 cushion with 9:51 to go.

WEDNESDAY

WOMEN

Roanoke 84, W&L 66

LEXINGTON — Whitney Hopson had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Maroons (19-5, 14-3 ODAC) past the Generals (18-5, 15-2).

W&L saw its 19-game home winning streak come to an end.

Kristina Harrel and Lauren Keel each tallied 13 points for Roanoke.

Hanna Malik had 15 points and five 3-pointers for W&L.

MEN

Radford 71, Campbell 67

RADFORD — Artese Stapleton had 19 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Highlanders (9-16, 5-8 Big South) past the Camels (14-10, 7-6).

Rashun Williams had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Radford, which has won two straight games for the first time since November.

Down 57-50 with 7:37 left, Radford went on a 15-4 run to grab a 65-61 lead with 2:30 to go.

Guilford 65, Roanoke 57

Liam Ward scored 27 points to lead the visiting Quakers (17-5, 13-2 ODAC) past the Maroons (16-8, 8-7).

Kasey Draper (Northside) scored 23 points for Roanoke.

Up ust 33-32 at halftime, Guilford began the second half on a 20-3 run.

Ferrum 62, Lynchburg 60

FERRUM — James Smith Jr. had 24 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (6-18, 1-4 ODAC) past the Hornets (14-10, 8-7).

Michael Spraggins had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Ferrum, which snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Pitt 76, North Carolina 67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, and Pittsburgh rode a huge first half to beat North Carolina.

The Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) won their third straight conference game for the first time since 2014.

Caleb Love scored 15 of his 19 points in the final 5:11 for the Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5). Armando Bacot picked up his fourth foul with eight minutes to go and remained on the bench, finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.

Miami 70, Louisville 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong scored 15 points apiece and Miami (19-7, 11-4 ACC) fought off a late push by Louisville (11-14, 5-10) for its first road win against the Cardinals.

This is Louisville's first seven-game losing streak since the 1940-41 season.

Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame (19-7, 12-3 ACC) in overtime in a win over Boston College (9-15, 4-10), enabling the Fighting Irish to rejoin Duke atop the ACC standings.

NOTE

Draper recognized

Roanoke College junior Kasey Draper (4.0 (GPA) has been named to the academic all-district team for Division III.