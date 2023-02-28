Radford's Ashlyn Traylor was named the Big South women's basketball freshman of the year on Tuesday.

She was the unanimous pick in voting by the league's head coaches. She became the first Highlander to win the award in 18 years.

Traylor also made the All-Big South second team.

Traylor had been named the Big South freshman of the week seven times this season. She ranks ninth in the conference in scoring (12.7 ppg), second in steals (2.1 spg) and fifth in assists (3.3 apg).

Radford's Vanessa Blake (3.83 GPA) made the all-academic team.

Gardner-Webb senior guard Jhessyka Williams, whose team went 18-0 in Big South play, was the unanimous pick for player of the year. Gardner-Webb's Alex Simmons was voted the coach of the year. Gardner-Webb's Alasia Smith was the defensive player of the year.

MEN

Highlanders honored

Radford's DaQuan Smith (13.5 ppg) was named to the All-Big South second team by a panel of league coaches and media members Tuesday.

Radford's Bryan Antoine (11.2 ppg) earned All-Big South honorable mention.

Kenyon Giles (9.1 ppg) made the all-freshman team.

Shaquan Jules (3.27 GPA) made the all-academic team.

UNC Asheville senior forward Drew Pember, whose team won the league regular-season title, was named both the player of the year and the defensive player of the year. UNC Asheville's Mike Morrell was named coach of the year. Campbell’s Anthony Dell’Orso was named freshman of the year.

North Carolina 77, Florida State 66

R.J. Davis scored 19 points, Leaky Black had 18 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina (19-11, 11-8 ACC) eased by host Florida State (9-21, 7-12) on Monday night for its third straight victory.

North Carolina pulled away in the first half with 11 3-pointers in building a 43-25 lead.

Florida State went on a 9-0 run to get within 64-60 with 2:45 left. The Tar Heels made their final three field goals and went 7 of 8 from the stripe in the final 26 seconds to secure it.

Caleb Mills scored 19 points and Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida State, which plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday.