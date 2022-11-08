College basketball roundup: Richmond beats VMI

RICHMOND — Tyler Burton had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Richmond men's basketball team to a 69-48 win over VMI on Monday night in the season opener for both squads.

It was the debut of Andrew Wilson as VMI's coach.

Sean Conway had 17 points and 13 rebounds for VMI. Devin Butler had 10 points off the bench.

Richmond led just 42-32 with 10:20 to go, but its lead grew to 62-36 with four minutes left.

VMI shot only 25% from the field. The Keydets had only eight healthy scholarship players, including five freshmen.

MEN

Marquette 79, Radford 69

Osho Ighadaro had 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Highlanders in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Leading just 53-50 with 13:31 to go, Marquette went on a 16-0 run to build a 69-50 cushion with 8:22 left.

Radford freshman Kenyon Giles had 15 points off the bench. Shaquan Jules had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Murray State transfer DaQuan Smith had 12 points in his Radford debut. Josiah Jeffers also had 12 points.

Stetson 83, FSU 74

Luke Brown had 27 points and seven 3-pointers to help Stetson upset Florida State on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

The win snapped Stetson's 18-game losing streak to Florida State. The Seminoles hadn't lost to Stetson in Tallahassee since 1953.

WOMEN

Kentucky 82, Radford 78

Jada Walker had 19 points to lead the Wildcats past the Highlanders on Monday night in Lexington, Ky., in the season opener for both teams.

Rachel LaLonde had 20 points for Radford. Carmen Williams had 16 points, while Jackie Christ had 12 points. Ashlyn Traylor had 10 points in her college debut, while fellow freshman Olivia Wagner had eight points and six assists in her college debut.

Kentucky led the entire second half.

Williams made two free throws to cut the lead to 81-76 with 21 seconds left. She made two more free throws to cut the lead to 81-78 with seven seconds left. Walker then made one of two free throws.

NOTE

Hartford men's coach resigns

Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.

Gallagher, who was named head coach in 2010, sent his resignation letter to university President Greg Woodward on Monday, one day before the team's first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level.

In his letter, Gallagher said the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.”