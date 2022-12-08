College basketball roundup: Roanoke men beat W&L

LEXINGTON — Kasey Draper and Justin Kuthan scored 18 points apiece to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 79-73 win over Washington and Lee on Wednesday night.

Draper also snared eight rebounds.

Roanoke (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) won its sixth straight game.

Zach Rosenthal tallied 13 points for the Maroons. Joshua McClary added 11 points.

Robert DiSibio and Richie Manigault each scored 17 points for the Generals (5-4, 1-3). Sam Wise tallied 16 points.

MEN

VMI 106, Carlow 67

Devin Butler had 25 points and seven 3-pointers to lead the Keydets (4-6) past Carlow (1-14) on Wednesday in Lexington.

Carlow is transitioning from the NAIA to NCAA Division III.

Sean Conway had 22 points and 12 rebounds for VMI. Asher Woods added 18 points, while Tyler Houser had 14 points.

Ferrum 90, Randolph 76

Deshone Hicks scored 31 points to lead the Panthers (4-5, 2-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (3-7, 0-4) on Wednesday in Lynchburg.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera tallied 19 points for Ferrum. Calvin Washington added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Miami 107, Cornell 105

Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 35 points and host Miami (9-1) beat Cornell (7-2) on Wednesday night to snap the Big Red's seven-game win streak.

Miami’s 66 first-half points were the most scored in a half by any college team this season against a Division I opponent.

Wong hit two free throws that stretched Miami’s lead to 100-88 with 5:22 to play and his 3-pointer with about a minute left gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead. Cornell, which forced seven Hurricanes turnovers in the final 4-plus minutes, scored 17 of the final 24 points.

Vanderbilt 75, Pitt 74

Tyrin Lawrence's two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave host Vanderbilt (5-4) a win over Pittsburgh (6-4) on Wednesday night.

WOMEN

UVa 83, William and Mary 54

Mir McLean had 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers past the Tribe (4-4) on Wednesday in Charlottesville.

UVa improved to 11-0 for the first time since 1991.

Sam Brunelle tallied 13 points for UVa. Taylor Valladay added 12 points.

This is UVa's first 11-game winning streak since 1995.

Roanoke 84, Averett 57

Madison Nereu scored 12 points to lead the host Maroons (5-0, 3-0 ODAC) past the Cougars (2-7, 0-5) on Wednesday.

Guilford 68, Ferrum 39

Anna Giannopoulou and Lindsay Gauldin each scored 11 points to lead the Quakers (6-2, 3-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-6, 1-4) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Ferrum shot just 19.6% from the field.

Lynchburg 84, Hollins 33

Sarah Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Hornets (2-7, 1-3 ODAC) past host Hollins (1-7, 0-5) on Wednesday.

Moriah Hill had 13 points for Hollins, which shot 19% from the field.