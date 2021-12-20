College basketball roundup: Roanoke men suffer 2nd loss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sam Kilburg had 19 points and five 3-pointers Monday to lead the Dubuque men's basketball team to a 75-67 win over No. 10 Roanoke on the final day of the Cruzin Classic.

Peter Ragen had 13 points for Dubuque (7-5).

Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Roanoke (7-2). Efosa U-Edosomwan added 14 points.

Dubuque shot 58% from the field and drained 11 3-pointers.

MEN

No. 12 Christopher Newport 103, W&L 91

WASHINGTON — Jahn Hines had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Captains (10-2) past the Generals (3-5) in Catholic's DC Showcase on Monday.

Jason Aigner added 17 points and five 3-pointers. Darian Peterson and Ty Henderson each had 18 points.

Robert DiSibio had 24 points for W&L, while Gus Wise had 21 points and five 3-pointers. Jack d'Entremont had 20 points.

CNU shot 55.1% from the field and was 18 of 22 from the free-throw line.

W&L shot 53.2% from the field and 52% (13 of 25) from 3-point range but turned the ball over 19 times.

WOMEN

W&L 86, Lake Forest 45

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Megan Horn had 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals Monday to lead the Generals (6-3) past the Foresters (3-6) on the final day of Eckerd's St. Pete Classic.

Hanna Malik added 14 points, while Kathryn Vandiver had 11 points and five blocks.

W&L was 21 of 23 from the free-throw line.

On Sunday night, Loras beat W&L 67-55. Horn had 21 points for W&L, which shot just 32.4% from the field.

NOTES

N.C. State men put on probation

North Carolina State men’s basketball program was placed on probation for one year on Monday for NCAA recruiting violations.

It was the first decision issued through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball amid the federal corruption investigation into the sport.

On Monday, the Independent Resolution Panel announced it had reduced scholarships and issued penalties for violations by former Wolfpack head coach Mark Gottfried and former assistant Orlando Early for violations tied to the recruitment of one-and-done player Dennis Smith Jr.

The penalties issued by the IRP included vacating victories in which Smith played; show-cause orders for Gottfried and Early; public reprimand and censure.

But State was spared a postseason ban.

State had to vacate all 15 of its wins from the 2016-17 season, including a win over Virginia Tech.

The case stemmed from a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball that ensnared multiple programs in 2017.

Baylor stays atop men's poll

Defending national champion Baylor (10-0) maintained its top spot in the Associated Press men's basketball poll, receiving 60 of 61 first-place votes.

Arizona (11-0) got the only other No. 1 vote and climbed two spots to sixth.

Duke, which hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday, remained No. 2.

Providence entered the poll at No. 22, while Wisconsin moved back into the poll. Dropping out were UConn and Arkansas.

UConn women fall out of top 10

UConn's record 16-year run in the top 10 is over.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in the AP women's basketball poll Monday after losing to Louisville a day earlier. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 7, 2005.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday. The Cardinal moved up one spot after winning at Tennessee on Saturday.

Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State rround out the top five. The Wolfpack fell three places after losing in overtime to Georgia.