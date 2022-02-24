College basketball roundup: Roanoke men win ODAC quarterfinal

Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 31 points, 12 rebounds and four 3-pointers to lead the fifth-seeded Roanoke College men’s basketball team to an 82-69 win over fourth-seeded Washington and Lee in an ODAC quarterfinal Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

Roanoke (18-8) will face top-ranked and top-seeded Randolph-Macon (25-1) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at the civic center. Randolph-Macon, on a 19-game winning streak, beat ninth-seeded Bridgewater 80-56 in another quarterfinal Thursday.

Justin Kuthan had 14 points and eight rebounds for Roanoke, while Tripp Greene had 12 points.

Sam Wise had 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and five 3-pointers for the Generals (12-11). His 30 points were the most ever scored by a General in an ODAC tournament game, breaking the school mark of 28 points that Pat Dennis scored in two different games.

W&L shot just 38.2% from the field.

Down 24-18, Roanoke went on an 18-2 run to build a 36-26 lead in the first half.

WEDNESDAY

MEN

Wofford 83, VMI 72

LEXINGTON — Max Klesmit scored 22 points to lead the Terriers (17-12) past the Keydets (16-13).

VMI star Jake Stephens missed the game because of the ankle injury he suffered last weekend.

Wofford shot 56.1% from the field, including 67.9% in the second half. The Terriers outrebounded VMI 36-26.

With the game tied at 43 in the second half, the visitors went on a 19-7 run to grab a 62-50 lead with 7:56 to go.

Honor Huff and Trey Bonham scored 20 points apiece for VMI. Connor Arnold added 13.

VMI, Wofford and UNC Greensboro are tied for fourth heading into the final weekend of the SoCon regular season.

Longwood 71, Radford 66

FARMVILLE — Justin Hill had 18 points as the Lancers (22-6, 14-1) clinched the top seed in the Big South tournament with a win over the Highlanders (10-17, 6-9).

Longwood had previously clinched the North Division title. But as the top seed in the Big South tournament, Longwood is assured of making the NIT if it does not earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid by winning the league tournament.

Josiah Jeffers and Rashun Williams had 17 points each for Radford.

With the game tied at 57, Longwood went on an 11-4 run to grab a 68-61 lead with 1:11 left.

Jeffers later made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 69-66 with 25 seconds left. Hill stole the ball and made two free throws with three seconds left to seal the win.

Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chase Hunter scored 21 points, and Clemson (13-15, 5-12 ACC) beat Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7) to snap a six-game losing streak.

Clemson was without leading scorer PJ Hall due to a foot injury.

Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Paul Atkinson Jr. had 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead Notre Dame (20-8, 13-4 ACC) to a win over Syracuse (15-13, 9-8).

Boston College 69, N.C. State 61

RALEIGH, N.C. — Quinten Post scored 18 points, and Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) beat North Carolina State (11-17, 4-13).

NOTES

Garrish, Schroeder honored

Southern Virginia’s Katie Garrish was named the USA South inaugural women’s defensive player of the year on Thursday, while SVU’s Lynette Schroeder was named the women’s coach of the year.

SVU was picked seventh in the East Division in the league’s preseason poll but tied Greensboro for the East Division title with a 17-1 league mark. SVU (22-4) will play in the league semifinals Friday.

Garrish, who averages 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, also made the All-USA South first team.

Garrish was joined on the All-USA South first team by SVU’s Savanna Christensen (15.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg).

Garrish and Christensen also made the All-East Division first team, while SVU’s Courtney McKrola (9.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) made the All-East second team.

On the men’s side, SVU’s Conner Marchant (18.0 ppg, 2.0 steals per game) made the All-East first team. Malakai Olson (13.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg) made the All-East second team.

Creighton men’s star sidelined

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right wrist during Wednesday’s win at St. John’s, the school announced Thursday.

Nembhard will require surgery. He averaged 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for Creighton (19-8, 11-5 Big East). His 34.8 minutes per game are the most by a Big East freshman since 2011-12.