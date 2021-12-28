College basketball roundup: Roanoke tournament altered

The Roanoke College men's basketball program has changed the format of this week's Cregger Invitational because of COVID-19 issues.

The event was supposed to be a four-team tournament with Roanoke, Covenant, Messiah and Keene State. But Messiah and Keene State withdrew because of COVID-19 issues. Only one replacement could be found — Buena Vista (Iowa), which became free when Johns Hopkins' tournament this week was canceled.

So the Cregger Invitational will now have a three-team, round-robin format. No. 10 Roanoke (7-2) will host Covenant (6-2) at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Covenant will play Buena Vista (4-7) at 2 p.m. Thursday, while Roanoke will play Buena Vista at noon Friday.

There are no changes to the Roanoke women's basketball team's Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic, which also begins Wednesday.

NOTES

W&L cancels men's tournament

The Washington and Lee men's basketball program announced Tuesday it has canceled its annual Holiday Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Generals were supposed to host Sewanee on Wednesday, with Williams playing York (Pennsylvania) on Wednesday as well. The tournament was to have concluded Thursday.

COVID-19 protocols at W&L was the reason for the tournament's cancellation, according to Sewanee's announcement.

W&L women's game canceled

W&L announced Monday night that Wednesday's women's basketball game at Emory has been canceled.

W&L is unable to play the game because of COVID-19 issues.

TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

No. 4 Gonzaga 93, North Alabama 63

SPOKANE, Wash. — Julian Strawther scored 15 points and Gonzaga (11-2) beat North Alabama on Tuesday, extending the nation's longest home winning streak to 59 games.

No. 25 Texas Tech 75, Alabama State 53

LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Warren scored 15 points, and Texas Tech (10-2) rolled to a victory over Alabama State (1-11) in its final nonconference game.

The Red Raiders were supposed to open Big 12 play on New Year's Day at home against Oklahoma State, but COVID-19 issues in the Cowboys' program postponed the game to Jan. 13. Texas Tech's conference opener is now Jan. 5 at No. 8 Iowa State.