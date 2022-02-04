College basketball roundup: Roanoke women lose in OT

ASHLAND — Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Randolph-Macon women's basketball team to a 70-63 overtime win over Roanoke on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets (11-6, 10-1 ODAC) trail first-place Washington and Lee (11-1 in the ODAC) by half a game.

The Maroons (15-4, 10-2), who suffered their second straight loss, fell from second place to third.

Ayanna Scarborough of Roanoke made a layup to tie the game at 55 with 1:47 left in regulation.

With the game still tied at 55, Roanoke's Whitney Hopson missed two free throws in the waning seconds of regulation. Kagey missed a layup at the buzzer.

Roanoke scored the first basket of OT, but the Yellow Jackets scored the next seven points to build a 62-57 lead with 1:21 left in OT. They led the rest of the way.

Cheridan Hatfield scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets, while Becca Anthony added 15 points.

Renee Alquiza had 14 points and four 3-pointers for the Maroons, while Rose Sande added 12 points.

THURSDAY

WOMEN

No. 20 Notre Dame 68, Virginia Tech 55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles scored 24 points to lead the Fighting Irish (18-4, 9-2 ACC) past the Hokies (15-6, 7-3).

Kayana Traylor had 16 points for the Hokies.

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who suffered a groin injury in last week's win over Virginia, had eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes. But she was just 3 of 10 from the field.

Aisha Sheppard scored only five points for the Hokies. She was 1 of 6 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range. She played just 21 minutes.

Georgia Amoore also scored just five points. She was 2 of 8 from the field. She played only 24 minutes.

Tech shot just 38.5% from the field. The Hokies turned the ball over 18 times and made only six 3-pointers.

The game was tied at 18 after the first quarter, but the Hokies were outscored 16-6 in the second quarter.

Boston College 65, UVa 57

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Cameron Swartz scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (15-7, 6-5 ACC) past the Cavaliers (3-16, 0-9).

Kaydan Lawson had 14 points for UVa, which lost its 10th straight game.

BC trailed 34-25 at halftime but outscored UVa 24-7 in the third.

UVa cut the lead to 51-48 with 7:53 left, but BC answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 57-48.

MEN

Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 68

LYNCHBURG — T.C. Thacker and Israel Lockery scored 16 points apiece to lead the Hornets (13-6, 7-3 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-15, 0-11).

Ferrum lost its ninth straight game.

Jamar Butler (11 points) of Ferrum made a layup and free throw to tie the game at 66 with 2:49 left, but the Panthers scored just two points the rest of the way.

Taqwain Drummond had 20 points for Ferrum, while James Smith Jr. added 14 points. Michael Spraggins had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 7 Arizona 76, No. 3 UCLA 66

TUCSON, Ariz. — Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, and Arizona (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) grinded out a win over the Bruins (16-3, 8-2).

UCLA's Mac Etienne was arrested by University of Arizona police and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after appearing to spit toward a fan after the game. The alleged incident occurred as UCLA players left the floor and entered a tunnel to go to their locker room.

Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released.