College basketball roundup: Roanoke women lose to No. 6 CNU

Sondra Fan had 23 points and five 3-pointers Thursday to lead the sixth-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team to a 101-70 rout of Roanoke on the final day of Roanoke's Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic.

Kristina Harrel had 17 points for the Maroons (8-2), who lost their second straight game.

The Captains (13-0) shot 52.1% from the field and sank 12 3-pointers.

The Maroons turned the ball over 25 times.

THURSDAY'S MEN'S GAME

SVU 82, Shenandoah 70

NEWPORT NEWS — Isaiah Marchant had 23 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Knights (6-5) past the Hornets (2-9) in Christopher Newport's Captains Shootout.

Southern Virginia was 14 of 28 from 3-point range, including 12 of 18 in the first half.

Elliot Spencer had 16 points, five assists and three 3-pointers for SVU, while Conner Marchant had 15 points and four 3-pointers. Malakai Olson added 14 points.

The Knights shot 54% from the field.

This was the second day of the three-team, round-robin event. SVU will play No. 12 CNU on Friday.

NOTES

Radford men's game canceled

Radford announced Thursday that its Saturday home game against Division III member Averett has been canceled because of a change in Averett's schedule.

Averett was supposed to play in a four-team tournament at Randolph-Macon on Wednesday and Thursday, then have a day off before visiting Radford on Saturday. But Randolph-Macon had to change its event to a three-team, round-robin format, with Averett playing on Thursday and Friday. So Averett canceled the Radford game because it did not want to play three games in three days.

W&L women's games postponed

Washington and Lee announced Thursday it has postponed two women's basketball games.

W&L, which was unable to play Wednesday's game at Emory because of COVID-19 issues, has pushed back a Jan. 3 game at Bridgewater to Jan. 17. W&L has also moved a Jan. 5 home game with Eastern Mennonite to Jan. 31.

The Generals are now not scheduled to play again until Jan. 8.

WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

VMI 80, Wofford 73

SPARTANBURG. S.C. — Jake Stephens had 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Keydets (8-5, 1-0 Southern Conference) past the Terriers (8-5, 0-1).

VMI won at Wofford for the second straight season, earning back-to-back wins in the series for the first time since winning three straight games over Wofford in the late 1990s.

Stephens was 11 of 13 from the field.

Kamdyn Curfman had 21 points and five 3-pointers for VMI. Trey Bonham added 11 points and three steals.

VMI shot 51.7% from the field, made 13 3-pointers and recorded 10 steals.

Wofford played without its leading scorer this season, Max Klesmit.

No. 11 Auburn 70, No. 16 LSU 55

AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had 16 points, 11 blocked shots and 10 rebounds to lead Auburn (12-1) to a victory over LSU (12-1) in the SEC opener for both teams.

No. 19 Alabama 73, No. 14 Tennessee 68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points to help Alabama (10-3) beat Tennessee (9-3) in the SEC opener for both teams.

The Volunteers were missing Kennedy Chandler and John Fulkerson, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 21 Providence 70, No. 15 Seton Hall 65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Noah Horchler had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Providence (12-1) past short-handed Seton Hall.

Seton Hall (9-2) was without five players who were in COVID-19 protocols.

Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Locke scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Louisville (8-4, 2-0 ACC) rallied to beat Wake Forest (11-2, 1-1).

Miami 91, N.C. State 83

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jordan Miller scored 25 points and Miami (10-3, 2-0 ACC) used a late 17-2 run to beat North Carolina State (7-6, 0-2) for the Hurricanes' sixth consecutive win.

WEDNESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME

UNC Asheville 69, Radford 60

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Kai Carter scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-6, 1-0 Big South) past the Highlanders (4-8, 0-1).

Down 48-37 with 5:00 left in the third quarter, Radford went on a 17-6 run to tie the game at 54 with 8:04 left in the fourth.

Rachel LaLonde of Radford scored to tie the game at 58 with 5:02 to go, but the Highlanders scored just two more points the rest of the way.

Destinee Marshall had 15 points for Radford.