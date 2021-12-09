College basketball roundup: Roanoke women stay unbeaten

Kristina Harrel scored 22 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, to lead the Roanoke College women's basketball team to an 80-69 win over visiting Shenandoah on Wednesday night.
Harrel also had four assists and four steals for the Maroons (7-0, 3-0 ODAC).
Renee Alquiza and Whitney Hopson each added 14 points for Roanoke.
The Hornets (4-3, 1-3) turned the ball over 21 times.
WOMEN
Hollins 91, Va. Wesleyan 42
Unoma Aguolu had 19 points, seven assists and three steals Wednesday night to lead host Hollins (6-3, 2-2 ODAC) to its third straight win over the Marlins (2-7, 0-4).
Kayla Surles added 17 points, four 3-pointers and five assists. Rebekah Funderburk had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Hollins.
Hollins shot 59.7% from the field to the visitors' 26.2%. Hollins was 12 of 20 (60%) from 3-point range.
Ferrum 65, Eastern Mennonite 52
HARRISONBURG — Cameron Hawkins had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers (3-6, 2-2 ODAC) past the Royals (3-6, 0-4) on Wednesday night.
Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) scored 19 points for Ferrum.
EMU shot 28.8% from the field.
Georgia Tech assistant has cancer
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech women’s basketball associate head coach Tasha Butts said Wednesday she has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of breast cancer.
The 39-year-old Butts said she was diagnosed last month. She intends to keep coaching as much as possible while she's being treated.
A former WNBA player, Butts joined Georgia Tech's coaching staff in 2019. She had previously spent eight years as an assistant at LSU. Butts played collegiately at Tennessee.
MEN
WVU 56, No. 15 UConn 53
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia (8-1) held on for a victory over its former Big East foe on Wednesday night.
Short-handed UConn (8-2) was without starting guard Tyrese Martin, who is out with a fractured left wrist, and forward Adama Sanogo, who will miss several weeks with an abdominal strain.
West Virginia went 12 of 27 (44%) from the free-throw line.