College basketball roundup: Roanoke women stay unbeaten

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) scored 19 points for Ferrum.

EMU shot 28.8% from the field.

Georgia Tech assistant has cancer

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech women’s basketball associate head coach Tasha Butts said Wednesday she has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of breast cancer.

The 39-year-old Butts said she was diagnosed last month. She intends to keep coaching as much as possible while she's being treated.

A former WNBA player, Butts joined Georgia Tech's coaching staff in 2019. She had previously spent eight years as an assistant at LSU. Butts played collegiately at Tennessee.

MEN

WVU 56, No. 15 UConn 53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia (8-1) held on for a victory over its former Big East foe on Wednesday night.

Short-handed UConn (8-2) was without starting guard Tyrese Martin, who is out with a fractured left wrist, and forward Adama Sanogo, who will miss several weeks with an abdominal strain.

West Virginia went 12 of 27 (44%) from the free-throw line.