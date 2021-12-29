College basketball roundup: Roanoke women suffer 1st loss

Veronica Christ scored 25 points to lead the Elizabethtown women's basketball team to a 78-63 win over previously unbeaten Roanoke on Wednesday on the first day of the Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic.

Roanoke (8-1) shot just 31.9% from the field and 18.5% (5 of 27) from 3-point range.

Elizabethtown (7-2) led 68-44 after three quarters.

DaniRae Renno had 15 points and nine rebounds for the visitors.

Renee Alquiza scored 12 points for Roanoke, with Morgan Micallef adding 11 points.

Roanoke will host No. 6 Christopher Newport at 5 p.m. Thursday.

NOTES

UVa women's game ppd.

Virginia announced that Thursday's home game with No. 17 Notre Dame has been postponed because UVa has entered COVID-19 protocols.

Also Wednesday, Pittsburgh postponed its next two women's games because Pitt has entered COVID-19 protocols.

ACC alters weekend men's schedule

The ACC announced changes to its weekend men's schedule because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues at Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

But Virginia Tech, which had to postpone its Wednesday game at North Carolina because of COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' program, is still scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Saturday. Of the four ACC men's teams that had to call off their midweek games, Virginia Tech is the only one that is still scheduled to play Saturday.

Duke's Saturday game at Notre Dame has been postponed. It is the second straight game Duke has had to postpone.

Boston College's Saturday home game against North Carolina has been pushed back to Sunday, presumably to give BC more time to exit COVID-19 protocols.

Georgia Tech's Saturday home game with Louisville also has been moved to Sunday, presumably to give Georgia Tech more time to exit protocols.

Because of the changes, Virginia's Saturday game at Syracuse has been moved up two hours to 6 p.m.

Vitale taking break from ESPN

Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice.

The ESPN analyst said in a story posted Wednesday to ESPNFrontRow.com that on a recent visit to Massachusetts General Hospital, throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels advised him to rest his voice because he has pre-cancerous Dysplasia of the vocal cord membranes.

Vitale has undergone treatment this year for melanoma and announced in August that he was declared cancer-free. But in October, he announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, saying tests showed he had lymphoma. That treatment plan involved steroids and six months of chemotherapy.

WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

No. 3 Purdue 104, Nicholls St. 90

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 21 points and Purdue beat Nicholls State (8-6).

Purdue (12-1) shot 57.4% from the field.

No. 10 Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 24 points as short-handed Michigan State pulled away in the second half to beat scrappy High Point (6-7) in a matchup of longtime coaching friends Tom Izzo and Tubby Smith.

The Spartans (11-2) were without four players who tested positive for COVID-19.

TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAME

Notre Dame 68, Pitt 67

PITTSBURGH — Prentiss Hubb hit a fade-away jumper from 10 feet to lift Notre Dame (7-5, 1-1 ACC) to a road win.

Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton put up a well-defended runner at the buzzer that caromed off the glass.

John Hugley finished with 18 points for Pittsburgh (5-8, 0-2).

Femi Odukale drove the lane and scored at the basket to put the Panthers in front 67-66 with 33 seconds left.