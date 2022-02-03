College basketball roundup: SVU men beat Mary Baldwin

BUENA VISTA — Conner Marchant had 17 points and five steals to lead the Southern Virginia men's basketball team to a 70-54 win over Mary Baldwin on Thursday.

Elliot Spencer had 15 points, four 3-pointers and five assists for the Knights (11-8, 5-3 USA South). Isaiah Marchant scored 13 points. Malakai Olson added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Squirrels (6-10, 5-4) shot just 34.5% from the field.

WEDNESDAY

MEN

VMI 76, UNC Greensboro 65

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kamdyn Curfman scored all 18 of his points in the second half to lead the Keydets (13-10, 6-5 Southern Conference) past the Spartans (12-10, 4-6).

VMI shot 66.7% from the field and 63.2% (12 of 19) from 3-point range.

Down 62-60 with 5:54 to go, VMI closed the game on a 16-3 run.

VMI beat UNCG on the road for only the second time in 14 tries. It was VMI's fifth win in a foe's arena this season — the Keydets' most road wins in seven years.

Trey Bonham had 17 points for VMI, while Jake Stephens added 15 points.

Eastern Mennonite 72, Roanoke 70

HARRISONBURG — Tim Jones scored 29 points to help the Royals (7-10, 5-5 ODAC) snap the Maroons' six-game winning streak.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 26 points for Roanoke (15-5, 7-4), while Northside graduate Kasey Draper added 25 points.

With EMU up 72-70, U-Edosomwan missed the first of his two free throws with one second left. So after a timeout, he intentionally missed the second free throw. But EMU's Landon Swingler grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

Notre Dame 68, Miami 64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Paul Atkinson Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame (15-7, 8-3 ACC) beat Miami (16-6, 8-3).

Clemson 75, Florida State 69

CLEMSON, S.C. — PJ Hall scored 15 points to lead the Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC), who beat FSU (13-8, 6-5) despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket.

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle in the first half and will be out indefinitely.

Wake Forest 91, Pitt 75

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jake LaRavia scored nine of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes, and Wake Forest (18-5, 8-4 ACC) went largely unchallenged in its win over Pittsburgh (8-14, 3-8).

Wake Forest built a 9-0 lead and never trailed.

Femi Odukale scored 23 points for Pitt (8-14, 3-8), and John Hugley added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Syracuse 89, N.C. State 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider scored 19 points apiece, and Syracuse (11-11, 5-6 ACC) scored the last six points of the game to fend off the Wolfpack (10-13, 3-9).

No. 18 Illinois 80, No. 11 Wisconsin 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds, and Illinois (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3).

No. 24 Marquette 83, No. 12 Villanova 73

MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Marquette (16-7, 8-4 Big East) never trailed in a victory over Villanova (16-6, 9-3) that completed a regular-season sweep of the conference's standard bearer.

Those two losses to Marquette represent Villanova’s only defeats in the Wildcats' last 11 games.

It marked the fifth time in the last six games that the Golden Eagles faced a team ranked in the Top 25 at the time. They went 5-1 during that stretch.

WOMEN

Shenandoah 57, Roanoke 54

WINCHESTER — Olivia Weinel scored 13 points to help the Hornets (13-4, 8-4 ODAC) snap the Maroons' seven-game winning streak.

Kristina Harrel tallied 16 points for Roanoke (15-3, 10-1). Ayanna Scarborough added 13 points.

Down 54-51 with 1:07 left, Shenandoah scored the final six points of the game.

Randolph 70, W&L 63

LYNCHBURG — Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson scored 23 points to help the WildCats (14-5, 9-4 ODAC) snap the Generals' nine-game winning streak.

Hanna Malik had 18 points and six 3-pointers for W&L (14-4, 11-1). Jordan Diehl added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Down 63-59 with 3:20 left, the WildCats closed the game on an 11-0 run.

Lynchburg 54, Hollins 53

Kate Kolb made a layup with five seconds left to give the Hornets (11-8, 7-5 ODAC) a win over host Hollins (8-8, 4-7).

Tia Tucker had 13 points and five steals for Hollins. Kayla Surles added 11 points, including her 1,000th career point.

Down 53-47 with 3:27 to go, Lynchburg scored the final seven points of the game.

Guilford 64, Ferrum 43

GREENSBORO, N.C. — J'la Hinson scored 19 points to lead the Quakers (6-11, 4-8 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-15, 3-10).

Aisha Martin had 12 points for Ferrum, while Cameron Hawkins had 11 points and 11 rebounds.