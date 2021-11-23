College basketball roundup: SVU men edge W&L

LEXINGTON — Conner Marchant sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Southern Virginia men's basketball team a 79-78 win over Washington and Lee on Tuesday.

Mark Lamendola made a layup to give W&L a 77-76 lead with 1:09 to go. Tevin Panchal made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 78-76 with eight seconds left.

Malakai Olson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for SVU (4-2). Isaiah Marchant added 13 points, while Conner Marchant had 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Robert DiSibio had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals (2-3). Jack d'Entremont added 16 points, while Thomas Feigin had 14 points and four 3-pointers.

LATE MONDAY

No. 5 Duke 107, The Citadel 81

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke beat The Citadel on Monday night after Bulldogs coach and ex-VMI coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the court barely a minute into the game and was taken to a hospital.

Baucom fell along the sideline and was taken to Duke University Hospital. The 61-year-old Baucom was conscious as he was helped out of the gym by medical personnel.