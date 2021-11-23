College basketball roundup: SVU men edge W&L

LEXINGTON — Conner Marchant sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Southern Virginia men's basketball team a 79-78 win over Washington and Lee on Tuesday.
Mark Lamendola made a layup to give W&L a 77-76 lead with 1:09 to go. Tevin Panchal made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 78-76 with eight seconds left.
Malakai Olson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for SVU (4-2). Isaiah Marchant added 13 points, while Conner Marchant had 11 points and three 3-pointers.
Robert DiSibio had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals (2-3). Jack d'Entremont added 16 points, while Thomas Feigin had 14 points and four 3-pointers.
LATE MONDAY
No. 5 Duke 107, The Citadel 81
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke beat The Citadel on Monday night after Bulldogs coach and ex-VMI coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the court barely a minute into the game and was taken to a hospital.
Baucom fell along the sideline and was taken to Duke University Hospital. The 61-year-old Baucom was conscious as he was helped out of the gym by medical personnel.
“He was coherent the entire time. … He just said he was in pain,” associate head coach Jake Castleberry said after the game.
Baucom stayed overnight in the hospital and was released Tuesday, The Citadel announced.
Paolo Banchero had 28 points for Duke (6-0).
Cincinnati 71, No. 14 Illinois 51
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati coach Wes Miller's team mounted a big first-half charge to take a stunning halftime lead, then steadily pulled away from the Illini for a 71-51 victory that pushed the Bearcats into the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Oho State 79, No. 21 Seton Hall 76
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Ohio State beat Seton Hall in a Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal.
Saint Mary's 62, Notre Dame 59
LAS VEGAS — Dan Fotu scored 22 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute, lifting Saint Mary's to a win in the Maui Invitational.
NOTE
Tech women move up
The Virginia Tech women's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Tuesday.
South Carolina was the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team after a dominant win over then-No. 2 UConn.