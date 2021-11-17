College basketball roundup: SVU women beat Virginia State

DURHAM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the Blue Devils' win Tuesday night.

Banchero was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.

Savarino did not play Tuesday.

Of his decision to start Banchero, Krzyzewski said: “Two entirely different situations. Headlines might make it look like it’s the same, but it’s not.”

Seton Hall 67, No. 4 Michigan 65

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping the Pirates rally for an upset win Tuesday night.

It was Seton Hall's first win ever on the road over a nonconference team ranked among the top five, and its first victory against a top-five team since 2000.

BYU 81, No. 12 Oregon 49