College basketball roundup: SVU women beat Virginia State

ETTRICK — Katie Garrish had 14 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday to lead Division III member Southern Virginia to a 54-51 win over Division II member Virginia State on Wednesday.
Courtney McKrola scored 15 points for the Knights (2-2), while Savanna Christensen added 13 points.
The Trojans (0-3) shot just 22.7% from the field.
WOMEN
Roanoke 69, Meredith 47
Renee Alquiza and Sayre Brandstatter each scored 12 points to lead the host Maroons (3-0) past Meredith (0-2) on Wednesday.
Meredith turned the ball over 30 times. Roanoke had 15 steals.
MEN
Hampden-Sydney 100, SVU 70
BUENA VISTA — Ryan Clements and Davidson Hubbard scored 13 points apiece to lead the Tigers (3-0) past the Knights (2-2) on Wednesday.
Isaiah Marchant had 23 points for SVU.
VMI 97, Keystone 35
LEXINGTON — Connor Arnold and Kamdyn Curfman each scored 17 points as the Keydets (2-1) romped past Division III member Keystone on Tuesday night.
No. 7 Duke 92, Gardner-Webb 52
DURHAM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the Blue Devils' win Tuesday night.
Banchero was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.
Savarino did not play Tuesday.
Of his decision to start Banchero, Krzyzewski said: “Two entirely different situations. Headlines might make it look like it’s the same, but it’s not.”
Seton Hall 67, No. 4 Michigan 65
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping the Pirates rally for an upset win Tuesday night.
It was Seton Hall's first win ever on the road over a nonconference team ranked among the top five, and its first victory against a top-five team since 2000.
BYU 81, No. 12 Oregon 49
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Barcello had 25 points to lead the Cougars (3-0) to win Tuesday night in the Phil Knight Invitational.
NOTE
NCAA women's tourney expands
The NCAA announced Wednesday that the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men's tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.
The men's tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the women's tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.
In another change, the announcement of the women's field will be moved up a day so it can be held on "Selection Sunday," just like the men.