College basketball roundup: SVU women win 13th straight

DANVILLE — Katie Garrish scored 16 points Tuesday to lead the Southern Virginia women's basketball team to a 72-49 win over Averett.

The Knights (16-3, 12-0 USA South) won their 13th straight game.

Emma Camden tallied 14 points for Southern Virginia.

The Cougars (4-14, 4-7) trailed just 28-26 at halftime, but SVU outscored the Cougars 25-6 in the third quarter.

MONDAY

WOMEN

Roanoke 65, Randolph 47

LYNCHBURG — Rose Sande scored 16 points to lead the Maroons (15-2, 10-0) to their seventh straight win.

Ayanna Scarborough and Morgan Micallef each tallied 12 points for Roanoke.

The WildCats (13-5, 8-4) trailed just 38-34 with 4:27 left in the third quarter, but Roanoke went on a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 48-34 with 38 seconds left in the third.

W&L 84, Eastern Mennonite 39

LEXINGTON — Megan Horn had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Generals (14-3, 11-0 ODAC) to their ninth straight win.

Kate Groninger had 14 points and four 3-pointers for W&L, which extended its home winning streak to 18 straight games. Hanna Malik added 13 points.

The Royals (5-14, 1-12) were just 1 of 17 from 3-point range.

Hollins 73, Bridgewater 66

Kayla Surles had 25 points and five 3-pointers to lead Hollins (8-7, 4-6 ODAC) to its first win over the Eagles (8-10, 5-6) in school history.

Hollins had been 0-15 in the series.

Tia Tucker had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Hollins. Xavia Hahn added 15 points and four 3-pointers.

BC scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 69-65 with 39 seconds left, but Hollins made four of its eight free throws the rest of the way.

MEN

No. 9 Duke 57, Notre Dame 43

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Paolo Banchero scored 21 points as Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) handed Notre Dame (14-7, 7-3) its first home loss of the season.

The Blue Devils limited the Irish to just 27.9% shooting from the field.

The Blue Devils, who shot 39.4% from the field, outrebounded the smaller Irish 51-36.

NOTE

W&L-Bridgewater ppd.

The W&L men's basketball team's Wednesday game at Bridgewater has been postponed in the wake of Tuesday's shootings on the Bridgewater campus.

The Virginia Wesleyan women's basketball team's Wednesday game at Bridgewater was also postponed.