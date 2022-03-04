College basketball roundup: SVU women win in NCAAs

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Savanna Christensen had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Southern Virginia women's basketball team to a 67-48 win over Shenandoah in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday at Transylvania University.

The Knights (25-4) were playing the first NCAA tournament game in the program's history. They will play in the second round Saturday night.

Emma Camden had 16 points and four steals for SVU, while Courtney McKrola added 11 points. Katie Garrish had 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Sierra St. Cyr had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (22-6).

FRIDAY

No. 3 N.C. State 84, FSU 54

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored nine of her 15 points during top-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State's dominating third-quarter performance, helping the Wolfpack beat ninth-seeded Florida State (17-13) in an ACC quarterfinal.

Elissa Cunane had 15 points for State (27-3), which is seeking a third straight ACC tournament title. State will meet Virginia Tech on Saturday.

No State player saw more than 29 minutes of action in the rout.

MEN

Longwood 79, N.C. A&T 65

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Hill had 10 of his 24 points in overtime as top-seeded Longwood (24-6) beat North Carolina A&T (12-20) in the Big South quarterfinals.

Longwood will meet USC Upstate in Saturday's semifinals.

Upstate beat Charleston Southern in another quarterfinal Friday, two days after Upstate announced that coach Dave Dickerson's wife, Laurette, had died of cancer. The couple's son, Dave Dickerson III, is on Upstate's team.

THURSDAY

MEN

Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47

LYNCHBURG — Darius McGhee had 26 points as Liberty defeated Lipscomb (14-19) in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.

Liberty (22-10), the No. 1 seed out of the East Division, will host Bellarmine in a semifinal Saturday.