College basketball roundup: SVU women win USA South title

BUENA VISTA — Katie Garrish had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks as the Southern Virginia women's basketball team beat Berea 73-62 in the USA South tournament title game Saturday to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Garrish was named the tournament most valuable player.

Addison Newman had 16 of her 21 points in the second half for SVU (24-4), which is in its first season in the USA South. Savanna Christensen had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Down 52-45 with 9:01 left, SVU went on a 14-0 run to grab a 59-52 lead with 5:12 to go.

Berea (22-6) was the top seed in the West Division.

SVU, the top seed in the East Division, advanced to the final by beating Piedmont 62-53 in the semifinals Friday night. Christensen had 18 points, while Garrish had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

SATURDAY

WOMEN

Shenandoah 67, W&L 59

Olivia Weinel scored 22 points, going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line, and ODAC defensive player of the year Sierra St. Cyr added 18 points and nine rebounds as the Hornets (21-5) upset the top-seeded Generals to advance to Sunday's conference tournament final. They will face either Lynchburg or Randolph-Macon at Salem Civic Center.

Shenandoah has won seven straight games and 14 of its last 15. Saturday's win puts the Hornets just a win away from claiming the ODAC's automatic bid into next week's NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament.

"We're a senior-laden team with five seniors who get significant minutes, and they've had time to think about all of the losses we've accumulated to W&L over the years," Shenandoah coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft said.

For Washington and Lee (20-6), it was the second loss in four games. The Generals spent much of the first half trying to find their footing on offense and trailed by 11, 30-19 at the half.

Jordan Diehl led the Generals (20-6) with 12 points and ODAC player of the year Megan Horn finished with 11. W&L trailed 30-19 at halftime, but used an 18-5 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. However, Shenandoah went on a long run of its own in the fourth to seize control.

Now comes the waiting game for W&L, which came into the weekend ranked third in the NCAA's Division III Region VI. The Generals will have to wait to see if that is a strong enough standing to earn an NCAA at-large bid.

— Steve Hemphill, Special to the Roanoke Times

Presbyterian 61, Radford 57

RADFORD — Jade Compton scored 17 points to lead the Blue Hose (11-17, 6-12 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-22, 3-15).

No. 10 seed Radford will face No. 7 seed Hampton in the first round of the league tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bridget Birkhead had 20 points and six 3-pointers for Radford. Rachel LaLonde had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Tionna Carter scored to give the visitors a 59-57 lead with 53 seconds left. She stole the ball from Birkhead and scored again for a 61-57 lead with six seconds to go.

MEN

Radford 62, N.C. A&T 53

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rashun Williams scored 15 points to lead the Highlanders (11-17, 7-9 Big South) past the Aggies (11-19, 6-10).

The Highlanders clinched the No. 8 seed in the Big South tournament. They will face the ninth-seeded Aggies in the first round at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Josiah Jeffers had 12 points for Radford, while Chyree Walker snared 13 rebounds.

FRIDAY

WOMEN

Lynchburg 63, Roanoke 58

Lizzie Davis scored 24 points to lead the sixth-seeded Hornets (16-10) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the third-seeded Maroons (20-6) at the Salem Civic Center.

Renee Alquiza had 13 points for Roanoke.

The game was tied at 26 at halftime, but the Hornets scored the first seven points of the third quarter and led the rest of the way.

Down 55-45 with 5:21 left, Roanoke went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 57-55 with 1:28 to go. Davis made two free throws with 43 seconds left, then made one of two free throws for a 60-55 lead. Sayre Brandstatter sank a 3-pointer to trim the lead with 13 seconds left, but Davis made two free throws with 10 seconds left for a 62-58 lead.