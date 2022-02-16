College basketball roundup: Tubby Smith steps down at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tubby Smith has announced Wednesday he is stepping down as head coach of the men's basketball team at Big South member High Point.

Smith, who once won a national championship while coaching at Kentucky, will be replaced by his son and current associate head coach G.G. Smith for the remainder of this season and for next season as well.

High Point said in a release that Smith feels after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in less than a year and having been away from the program for an extended period, that the timing is right for this change. Smith, 70, will remain at High Point to assist with alumni, community engagement, fundraising for athletics and other university priorities.

“I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions,” Smith said in a news release. “Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream."

In four seasons, the Panthers were 45-68 overall with Smith at the helm, including a record of 11-15 overall and 5-7 in league play this season.

He also served as head coach at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis, compiling a 642-370 record.

WOMEN

WEDNESDAY

SVU 106, Salem 55

BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights (21-14, 17-1 USA South) beat the Spirits (4-20, 3-15) in their regular-season finale.

SVU finished in a tie with Greensboro atop the East Division standings.

Anna Singer had 15 points for SVU, while Taylor Miyaski had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Emma Camden had 14 points and 10 assists.

SVU shot 52.6% from the field and made 13 3-pointers.

TUESDAY

Radford 79, UNC Asheville 62

RADFORD — Carmen Williams had 16 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Highlanders (6-18, 2-11 Big South) past the Bulldogs (7-19, 2-13).

Bridget Birkhead had 14 points and seven rebounds for Radford, while Destinee Marshall added 11 points, eight assists and three steals.

Radford shot 57.4% from the field and 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

MEN

TUESDAY

W&L 81, E. Mennonite 67

LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio had 19 points to lead the Generals (11-10, 9-6 ODAC) past the Royals (9-13, 7-8).

Jack D'Entremont had 13 points for the Generals, while Jack Lewis added 11 points and four 3-pointers.

Greensboro 81, SVU 77

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christian Thompson had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Pride (10-15, 5-8 USA South) past the Knights (12-11, 6-6).

Conner Marchant had 26 points, four assists and five steals for SVU, while Isaiah Marchant scored 25 points.

Conner Marchant made a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to tie the game at 77. But Ty Hill scored with four seconds left to give the Pride a 79-77 lead. After an SVU turnover, Keyshawn Dorsey made two free throws with two seconds left.

No. 9 Duke 76, Wake Forest 74

DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero's missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to cap a wild game that saw Mike Krzyzewski not coach after halftime because Duke said he was “not feeling well.”

Duke assistant Jon Scheyer said Krzyzewski addressed the team after the game.

“He was still in the building and we got to see him for a few minutes," Scheyer said. "He was happy, but he needs to take care of himself right now and go from there.”

Duke (22-4, 12-3 ACC) rolled to a 19-point lead, only to watch Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6) rally to tie the game at 74 with 17.5 seconds left.

N.C. State 76, Georgia Tech 61

ATLANTA — Terquavion Smith scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half and North Carolina State (11-16, 4-12) ended a six-game skid by beating Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11).

Florida State 81, Clemson 80

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — RayQuan Evans scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-point play with 14 seconds left, and Florida State (14-11, 7-8 ACC) beat Clemson (12-14, 4-11) to snap a six-game losing streak.