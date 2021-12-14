College basketball roundup: UConn women's star has surgery

STORRS, Conn. — UConn said Tuesday that star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee.

Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday at UConn Health, the school announced. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame.

The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own. But the school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery.

Bueckers' recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.

WOMEN

UConn drops to 7th in poll

UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press women's AP Top 25 poll Monday, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against an unranked team since 2012.