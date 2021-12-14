College basketball roundup: UConn women's star has surgery

STORRS, Conn. — UConn said Tuesday that star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee.
Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday at UConn Health, the school announced. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame.
The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own. But the school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery.
Bueckers' recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.
WOMEN
UConn drops to 7th in poll
UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press women's AP Top 25 poll Monday, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against an unranked team since 2012.
The Huskies fell to Georgia Tech last week in its first game without injured star Paige Bueckers. The Huskies have not been ranked this low since Jan. 22, 2007, when they were also seventh.
South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The Gamecocks visit No. 15 Duke on Wednesday.
N.C. State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona and Baylor. The Wildcats now have their best ranking ever at No. 4.
Louisville moved up to No. 6, just ahead of UConn, and the two teams will play Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase in Connecticut.
Tennessee was tied with UConn at No. 7.
No. 25 North Carolina (9-0) entered the poll this week for the first time since the preseason poll in 2015. The Tar Heels are one of 10 unbeaten teams left in Division I women's basketball.
MEN
George Washington 67, Radford 58
WASHINGTON — James Bishop scored 21 points to lead the Colonials (4-8) past the Highlanders (4-7) on Monday night.
Rashun Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for Radford. Bryan Hart added 11 points.
Radford shot just 39.2% from the field.
Up 38-34 with 11:42 left, GW went on an 11-0 run to build a 49-34 cushion with 9:11 to go.