College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 4th straight
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 4th straight

Liz

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (center) had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Hokies' win over Miami on Thursday.

 Courtesy of ACC

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Virginia Tech women's basketball team cruised past Miami 75-55 on Thursday for its fourth straight win.

Aisha Sheppard had 19 points and four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-7, 6-7 ACC), while Georgia Amoore added 17 points, five 3-pointers and five assists.

The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers.

Destiny Harden had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (8-8, 5-8).

THURSDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

Ferrum 74, Lynchburg 55

LYNCHBURG — Nick Helton had 17 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (4-3, 3-2 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-1, 2-1).

Darius Kemp had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Ferrum, while Kalip Jones added 15 points.

Ferrum shot 51.9% from the field and 50% (15 of 30) from 3-point range.

Minnesota 71, No. 24 Purdue 68

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, and Minnesota (13-7, 6-7 Big Ten) rallied late for a victory over Purdue (13-8, 8-6).

WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

Western Carolina 74, VMI 72

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Xavier Cork had 23 points to lead the Catamounts (9-11, 2-9 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (10-10, 5-6).

Greg Parham of VMI scored to tie the game at 66, but Cork and Mason Faulkner made back-to-back jumpers to give the Catamounts a 70-66 lead with 43 seconds left.

Jake Stephens and Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points apiece for VMI.

Wake Forest 69, BC 65

BOSTON — Ian Dubose returned from an injury for his first game since November and scored 17 points as Wake Forest (6-8, 3-8 ACC) held on to beat Boston College (3-12, 1-8).

NOTE

Louisville-Va. Tech men ppd.

The ACC announced Wednesday night that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's home game with Louisville on Saturday has been postponed because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.

The game has been rescheduled for March 3.

It was the fourth straight game that Louisville had to postpone.

