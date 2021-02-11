College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 4th straight

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Xavier Cork had 23 points to lead the Catamounts (9-11, 2-9 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (10-10, 5-6).

Greg Parham of VMI scored to tie the game at 66, but Cork and Mason Faulkner made back-to-back jumpers to give the Catamounts a 70-66 lead with 43 seconds left.

Jake Stephens and Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points apiece for VMI.

Wake Forest 69, BC 65

BOSTON — Ian Dubose returned from an injury for his first game since November and scored 17 points as Wake Forest (6-8, 3-8 ACC) held on to beat Boston College (3-12, 1-8).

NOTE

Louisville-Va. Tech men ppd.

The ACC announced Wednesday night that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's home game with Louisville on Saturday has been postponed because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.

The game has been rescheduled for March 3.

It was the fourth straight game that Louisville had to postpone.