College basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 4th straight

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Virginia Tech women's basketball team cruised past Miami 75-55 on Thursday for its fourth straight win.
Aisha Sheppard had 19 points and four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-7, 6-7 ACC), while Georgia Amoore added 17 points, five 3-pointers and five assists.
The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers.
Destiny Harden had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (8-8, 5-8).
THURSDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Ferrum 74, Lynchburg 55
LYNCHBURG — Nick Helton had 17 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (4-3, 3-2 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-1, 2-1).
Darius Kemp had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Ferrum, while Kalip Jones added 15 points.
Ferrum shot 51.9% from the field and 50% (15 of 30) from 3-point range.
Minnesota 71, No. 24 Purdue 68
MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, and Minnesota (13-7, 6-7 Big Ten) rallied late for a victory over Purdue (13-8, 8-6).
WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Western Carolina 74, VMI 72
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Xavier Cork had 23 points to lead the Catamounts (9-11, 2-9 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (10-10, 5-6).
Greg Parham of VMI scored to tie the game at 66, but Cork and Mason Faulkner made back-to-back jumpers to give the Catamounts a 70-66 lead with 43 seconds left.
Jake Stephens and Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points apiece for VMI.
Wake Forest 69, BC 65
BOSTON — Ian Dubose returned from an injury for his first game since November and scored 17 points as Wake Forest (6-8, 3-8 ACC) held on to beat Boston College (3-12, 1-8).
NOTE
Louisville-Va. Tech men ppd.
The ACC announced Wednesday night that the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's home game with Louisville on Saturday has been postponed because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.
The game has been rescheduled for March 3.
It was the fourth straight game that Louisville had to postpone.