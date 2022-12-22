College basketball roundup: VMI falls at Fordham in OT

NEW YORK — Khalid Moore had 20 points and 10 rebounds Thursday to lead the Fordham men's basketball team to an 80-77 overtime win over VMI in the Bronx.

The Rams (12-1) won their 11th straight game.

Rickey Bradley had 23 points and five 3-pointers for VMI (5-8). Asher Woods had 21 points and nine rebounds. Sean Conway had 17 points.

Conway sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 68 with 20 seconds left in regulation. He stole the ball from Moore with one second left in regulation.

Tony Felder drained a 3-pointer to give VMI a 75-72 lead with 3:26 left in OT.

Moore made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 75-73 with 3:06 to go. He made two more free throws to tie the game with 2:41 left in OT.

Zach Riley made a 3-pointer to give the Rams a 78-75 lead with 1:58 left in OT.

Woods made a layup to cut the lead to 78-77 with 1:40 to go. Moore made two free throws to extend the lead to 80-77 with 1:12 left in OT.

After Woods turned the ball over with 58 seconds left in OT, Moore missed a 3-pointer.

Conway missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Felder stole the ball but missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left. Bradley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

MEN

San Francisco 97, No. 25 Arizona St. 60

Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and host San Francisco routed Arizona State on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils' nine-game winning streak.

Arizona State (11-2) entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 7, 2020.

But the Dons (10-4) raced to a 24-2 lead.

Clemson 79, Georgia Tech 66

PJ Hall scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Clemson (10-3, 2-0 ACC) rolled to a victory over Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2) on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

FSU 73, Notre Dame 72

Matthew Cleveland had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Caleb Mills and Cameron Corhen scored 18 points apiece and Darin Green Jr. stole a pass in the closing seconds to help host Florida State (4-10, 2-1 ACC) beat Notre Dame (7-5, 0-2) on Wednesday night.

Corhen made a jumper that gave the Seminoles a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining, but JJ Starling made a jumper followed by two free throws and then a layup to trim Notre Dame's deficit to 73-72 with 37 seconds to go.

Green air-balled a 3-point shot as the shot clock expired with 6.5 seconds left but then stole an errant pass from Trey Wertz and dribbled out the clock.

UNC 80, Michigan 76

Armando Bacot scored 26 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, and North Carolina (9-4) held on to beat Michigan (7-4) on Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

Caleb Love added 18 points for UNC, including four free throws in the closing seconds.

WOMEN

Duke 70, UVa 56

Vanessa de Jesus scored 15 points to lead the Blue Devils (11-1, 1-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (12-1, 1-1) on Wednesday night in Durham, N.C.

Alexia Smith had 11 points for UVa.

UVa shot just 32% from the field (18 of 56) and 20% (3 of 15) from 3-point range. Duke blocked eight shots.

NOTE

Arkansas men's star sidelined

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is out indefinitely because of a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith left the nationally ranked Razorbacks’ win over Bradley early in the second half on Saturday. The school said “right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s 85-51 victory over UNC Asheville.