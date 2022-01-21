College basketball roundup: VMI scores 99 points in win

LEXINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman had 23 points and six 3-pointers to lead the VMI basketball team to a 99-80 win over Samford on Thursday night.

Honor Huff added 21 points and five 3-pointers for VMI (11-8, 4-3 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham had 16 points and eight assists, while Tanner Mans had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Jake Stephens had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

VMI shot 57.6% from the field and 52.8% (19 of 36) from 3-point range against the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5).

THURSDAY

MEN

Roanoke 71, Lynchburg 54

LYNCHBURG — Efosa U-Edosomwan had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Maroons (11-4, 3-3 ODAC) past the Hornets (8-5, 2-2).

Kasey Draper (Northside) scored 21 points for Roanoke. Tripp Greene added 15 points and four 3-pointers.

Roanoke scored the first 11 points of the game and led the rest of the way.

Randolph 86, Ferrum 81

FERRUM — Evan Makle scored 22 points off the bench to lead the WildCats (4-11, 1-6 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-9, 0-5).

Darius Kemp had 23 points for Ferrum. James Smith Jr. added 17 points.

Down 48-28 with 18:02 to go, Ferrum tied the game at 71 with 4:01 left. But the visitors answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.

Kemp later scored to cut the lead to 82-81, but the WildCats made four free throws to seal the win.

Indiana 68, No. 4 Purdue 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rob Phinisee scored 17 points in the first half and made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left in the game to send Indiana past Purdue.

The Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3).

WOMEN

W&L 69, Bridgewater 60

BRIDGEWATER — Megan Horn had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Generals (10-3, 7-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (5-7, 3-3).

Hanna Malik had 11 points for W&L, which won its fifth straight game.

No. 20 North Carolina 61, UVa 52

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly tallied 18 points to lead the Tar Heels (15-2, 5-2) past the Cavaliers (3-12, 0-5).

Taylor Valladay had 18 points for UVa.

UVa cut the lead to 58-52 with 41 seconds left, but Kelly made three of four free throws to seal the win.

No. 4 N.C. State 68, No. 3 Louisville 59

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rutgers transfer Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Wolfpack (17-2, 8-0 ACC) wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Louisville (15-2, 5-1).

A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt.

Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds for State, which outscored Louisville 31-8 in the fourth quarter.

Boston College 73, No. 19 Notre Dame 71

BOSTON — Cameron Swartz scored 28 points and Boston College (13-5, 4-3 ACC) erased a 14-point deficit to defeat Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2).

TUESDAY

WOMEN

SVU 71, Mary Baldwin 52

BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen had 23 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Knights (11-3, 7-0 USA South) to its eighth straight win.

NOTE

Radford to honor Curtis

Radford will dedicate its women's basketball coach's suite to William Fleming and Radford graduate Charlene Curtis in a public ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Curtis will also be honored during the Radford men's and women's basketball team's home games later that day.

In 1972, Curtis became the first Black person to play on the Radford women's basketball team. She won 121 games as the Highlanders' coach from 1984-90 before becoming the head coach at Wake Forest and Temple.