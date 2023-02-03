CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 16 points to lead the VMI basketball team to a 75-69 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.

VMI (6-18, 1-10 Southern Conference) snapped a 12-game losing streak, winning for the first time since Dec. 10.

Keydets rookie head coach Andrew Wilson earned his first SoCon win.

The Citadel (9-15, 3-7) led 52-42 with 15:36 to go, but VMI went on a 15-2 run to grab a 57-54 lead with 11:24 left.

Bradley later made a jumper to give VMI a 64-63 lead. Tony Felder Jr. sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 67-63 with 3:00 left. VMI led the rest of the way.

Asher Woods had 15 points for VMI, while Felder added 13 points. Taeshaud Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds.

MEN

UAB 86, No. 19 Florida Atlantic 77

Eric Gaines scored 21 points Thursday and the host Blazers (16-7, 7-5 Conference USA) ended Florida Atlantic's 20-game winning streak, which was the longest active winning streak in Division I.

The Owls (21-2, 10-1) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11.

New deal for Alabama's Oats

Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program's best regular season in decades.

The deal was approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. It makes him the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference and among the top 10 nationally, athletic director Greg Byrne said.

WOMEN

No. 11 UNC 73, UVa 62

Kayla McPherson scored 14 points off the bench Thursday to lead the Tar Heels (17-5, 8-3 ACC) past the visiting Cavaliers (14-9, 3-9).

UVa lost its fifth straight game.

London Clarkson had 23 points, becoming the first Cavalier to score at least 20 points off the bench since Shemera Williams in a January 2020 game.

McKenna Dale had 15 points and nine rebounds for UVa, which lost at UNC for the 15th straight time.

UVa's Sam Brunelle missed the game with a foot injury.

Virginia shot just 38.3% from the field to UNC's 53.1%.

No. 9 Notre Dame 72, BC 59

Olivia Miles had 22 points,10 assists and eight rebounds to lead the visiting Fighting Irish (18-2, 9-1 ACC) past BC (14-11, 4-8) on Thursday.

Notre Dame remains tied with Duke atop the ACC standings.

Georgia Tech 68, No. 15 N.C. State 62

Tonie Morgan had 17 points and contributed two of the six free throws Georgia Tech (12-10, 3-8 ACC) made in the last 30 seconds as the Yellow Jackets beat North Carolina State (16-6, 6-4) on Thursday in Atlanta.

State will host No. 13 Virginia Tech on Monday.

No. 16 Duke 53, Pitt 44

Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor each scored 13 points and host Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) beat Pittsburgh (7-15, 0-11) on Thursday.

No. 23 FSU 72, Wake Forest 44

Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points and host Florida State (20-6, 9-3 ACC) eased by Wake Forest (13-10, 4-8) on Thursday.