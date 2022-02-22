College basketball roundup: VMI's Stephens "day to day"

VMI basketball coach Dan Earl said Tuesday that star center Jake Stephens is “day to day” with an ankle injury that Stephens suffered in last weekend’s win at Chattanooga.

Stephens, a contender for Southern Conference player of the year honors, suffered the injury in the first half of the win and did not return to action.

Earl said he does not know when or if Stephens will be back.

“Hopefully it heals quickly,” Earl said. “He’s rehabbing, resting, icing, all that stuff and we’ll kind of see the timeline. It just depends on how quickly he heals.”

VMI (16-12, 9-7) will host Wofford on Wednesday and conclude the regular season at Western Carolina on Saturday. The league tournament is next week.

“It’s hard timing,” Earl said. “He’s such a good player for us.”

Stephens averages 19.3 points and 9.2 rebounds.

TUESDAY

WOMEN

SVU 69, Mary Baldwin 45BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knights (22-4), the top seed in the East Division, to a USA South quarterfinal win over the Squirrels (16-10).

Thanks to the win, SVU will host Friday’s semifinal doubleheader and Saturday’s title game. SVU will face Piedmont (21-5), the No. 2 seed in the West Division, on Friday.

Courtney McKrola had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for SVU. Katie Garrish had nine points and 17 rebounds.

MONDAY

MEN

Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim hit a key 3-pointer in overtime to lift Syracuse (15-12, 9-7 ACC) to a victory over Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12).

Buddy Boeheim’s 3-pointer gave Syracuse a 72-70 lead with 2:17 to go in the extra period. Jimmy Boeheim drew a foul on Syracuse’s next possession and made both free throws for a 74-70 lead. with 1:56 remaining.

Kyle Sturdivant’s 3-pointer drew Georgia Tech within a point with 1:36 remaining. After a series of turnovers and missed jumpers by both teams, Georgia Tech had possession with 22 seconds left. Michael Devoe missed three jump shots as the Yellow Jackets collected the offensive rebound after each miss.

North Carolina 70,

Louisville 63CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double, and North Carolina (20-8, 12-5 ACC) beat Louisville (12-15, 6-11).

North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2:50.

Boston College 71,

Florida State 55CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Jaeden Zackery was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 18 points with eight rebounds and six assists to spark Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) to a win over an injury-depleted Florida State (14-13, 7-10).

Boston College snapped a five-game losing streak.

Florida State was missing four starters, although RayQuan Evans returned. Evans sat out Florida State’s loss at Duke, but Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski helped arrange an MRI on Evans’ injured knee that showed no structural damage.