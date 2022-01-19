College basketball roundup: W&L men lose to Guilford

LEXINGTON — Jaylen Gore had 18 points and five assists Wednesday to lead the Guilford men's basketball team to a 77-65 win over Washington and Lee.

Liam Ward tallied 15 points and snared 10 rebounds for the Quakers (9-3, 5-0).

Jack d'Entremont scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Generals (6-7, 4-3), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Gus Wise added 14 points.

Guilford outrebounded the Generals 55-31.

Up 43-38 at halftime, the Quakers scored the first 12 points of the second half.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Roanoke 84, Ferrum 60

Justin Kuthan scored 22 points to lead the host Maroons (10-3, 2-3 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-8, 0-4).

Kasey Draper (Northside) added 16 points and eight rebounds for Roanoke. Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 15 points. Tripp Greene had 13 points.

James Smith Jr. had 27 points and five 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Roanoke shot 62.1% from the field to Ferrum's 34.9%.

Up 43-41 with 15:34 left, Roanoke went on a 14-4 run to extend the lead to 57-45 with 11:09 to go.

Florida State 79, No. 6 Duke 78, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.'s driving attempt in the lane with two seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned Duke.

Florida State (11-5, 5-2 ACC) let a nine-point lead slip away in regulation and needed Evans’ driving layup high off the glass with two seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The Seminoles held on for their first win over a ranked Duke team since Jan. 10, 2017, and their 14th win over an AP Top 25 team in the last four seasons.

Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Duke (14-3, 4-2).

Duke guard Trevor Keels went down with a calf injury with 10:11 left in regulation.

No. 18 Texas Tech 72, No. 15 Iowa State 60

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime as Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) beat Iowa State (14-4, 2-4) for its third consecutive victory against a ranked opponent.

Kansas State 66, No. 23 Texas 65

AUSTIN, Texas — Mark Smith scored 22 points, Nijel Pack made a go-ahead layup with 1:13 left, and Kansas State (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) held Texas (13-5, 3-3) scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Miami 85, North Carolina 57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC) led by 27 points at halftime en route to a victory over North Carolina (12-5, 4-2).

The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory over the Tar Heels.

Miami led 49-22 at the break. It was North Carolina's largest halftime deficit since a 2010 game against Duke.

Syracuse 91, Clemson 78

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 ACC) never trailed in the second half.

PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5).