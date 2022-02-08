College basketball roundup: W&L women beat Roanoke

Kathryn Vandiver scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds to lead the Washington and Lee women's basketball team to a 72-58 win over host Roanoke on Monday night.

Lauren Achter scored 12 points for the first-place Generals (16-4, 13-1). Jordan Diehl added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Maroons (16-5, 11-3) fell from second place to third, with Randolph-Macon (10-2 in ODAC play) now in second.

Rose Sande had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Roanoke. Renee Alquiza also tallied 10 points.

W&L was 21 of 30 from the free-throw line, while Roanoke was just 8 of 12.

The Generals outrebounded Roanoke 48-38.

MONDAY

WOMEN

No. 5 N.C. State 59, No. 11 Georgia Tech 48

RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and North Carolina State (21-3, 12-1 ACC) built a big lead in the third quarter and beat Georgia Tech (18-5, 9-3).

Eylia Love scored 16 points to lead Georgia Tech , which shot 35% from the field and had a long stretch in which the Yellow Jackets missed 24 of 29 shots, turning a fast start into a large deficit.

MEN

No. 20 Texas 79, No. 8 Kansas 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Timmy Allen hit the go-ahead jumper, then Marcus Carr delivered the game-sealing steal and free throws as the Longhorns (18-6, 7-4) tightened up the Big 12 standings with an intense win over the Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2).

Texas outscored Kansas 7-0 in the final minute.

NOTE

Ferrum games ppd.

The Ferrum women's basketball team's Wednesday game at Randolph has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Ferrum program.

The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 15.

Ferrum's game at Hollins on Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in both programs.