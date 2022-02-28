 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College basketball roundup: W&L women get at-large NCAA bid

The Washington and Lee women's basketball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament Monday.

This is the first time the team has ever gotten an at-large bid. W&L is heading to the NCAAs for the first time since 2010.

W&L, which tied for the ODAC regular-season title but lost in the ODAC semifinals, is one of 20 at-large teams in the 64-team field.

The Generals (20-6) will visit seventh-ranked New York University (22-1) in Friday's first round.

Roger Williams (25-2) will meet Bates (17-7) in the other first-round game at NYU, with the winners meeting Saturday at NYU.

Southern Virginia (24-4), which earned an automatic bid as the USA South champ, will face ODAC tournament champ Shenandoah (22-5) in the first round Friday at Transylvania University in Kentucky.

Fourth-ranked Transylvania (24-0) will face Washington and Jefferson (23-4) in the other first-round game Friday, with the winners meeting Saturday at Transylvania.

Top-ranked Christopher Newport (24-0), the champ of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference, will face Mitchell in the first round at Johns Hopkins.

The pairings for the Division III men's tournament also were announced Monday. Three teams from the commonwealth are in the field.

Top-ranked Randolph-Macon (27-1), the ODAC champ, will host Mitchell (17-10) in the first round.

USA South tournament champ Averett (17-11) will visit 12th-ranked Emory (19-5) in the first round.

Fourth-ranked Christopher Newport (24-2), the champ of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference, will host Baruch in the first round.

NOTES

Virginia Tech rises in women's poll

Virginia Tech rose two spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel. The top five teams were unchanged, with No. 2 Stanford followed by North Carolina State, Louisville and Baylor. 

North Carolina rose two spots to No. 16. Notre Dame fell six spots to No. 20. Georgia Tech fell three spots to No. 25.

Gonzaga still No. 1 in men's poll

The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll lost on the same day last week, an unprecedented day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week's poll — everywhere but at the top.

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The Zags received 46 first-place votes from the AP's 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week. No. 3 Baylor (which rose seven spots) had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11.

Every team but four got shuffled in this week's poll; only Gonzaga, Arizona, No. 14 Houston and No. 16 Southern California held steady in the same spots.

Preview Capsule

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday

Louisville at Virginia Tech

9 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Records: Louisville 12-16, 6-12 ACC; Virginia Tech 18-11, 10-8 

Notes: Louisville has beaten the Hokies 17 straight times. Tech has not beaten the Cardinals since a win in February 1991, back when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. … Louisville has lost nine of its last 10 games, with the lone win in that span coming against Clemson on Feb. 19. "We got key stops [against Clemson] when we needed to," said Mike Pegues, who was named Louisville's interim head coach in late January. "We strung some what we call kills together; a kill is three stops in a row. Unfortunately, we have not, over the course of ACC play, … gotten enough of those." … Louisville is coming off a 99-77 loss at Wake Forest. Louisville's Malik Williams (9.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg) played only three minutes in that game, while Jae'Lyn Withers played only six minutes. "I met with both guys," Pegues said. "I had a quick draw on them in the Wake Forest game for my own reasons that I won't get into, but I would like to think that both guys are going to come out [Monday] and really get after it in practice and put themselves in a position where they could play and impact the game and help us win on Tuesday."  … Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound post player, had 28 points in 28 minutes off the bench in the loss at Wake. But Pegues is worried about Curry's defense. "He has to do a better job of closing out and being able to take away a rhythm 3, … not leave his feet and go for a shot fake and allow a guy to go around him," Pegues said. "He's going to get a heavy dosage of that … from Keve Aluma." … In addition to Curry, the Cardinals also include the 6-11 Williams, the 6-8 Withers, 6-7 Samuell Williamson and 6-6 Dre Davis. "They're really big and they're really talented," Tech coach Mike Young said. " Davis might be the most difficult matchup that we have. He's a man. … Our rebounding will be tested." … Louisville guard Noah Locke averages 9.9 points. … With a win Tuesday, Tech will be no worse than the No. 7 seed in the ACC tournament.

— Mark Berman

