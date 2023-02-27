The Washington and Lee women's basketball team will take on Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio.

The pairings for the Division III men's and women's tournaments were revealed Monday.

W&L (22-6) earned an automatic bid Sunday by winning the ODAC tournament. Wisconsin-Oshkosh (19-8) reaped an at-large bid.

Eighteenth-ranked Ohio Northern (23-4) will host Berea (26-2) in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. The winners will meet in the second round Saturday.

The 64-team field also includes Atlantic East champ Marymount (23-4), Coast-to-Coast champ Christopher Newport (26-0) and USA South champ Greensboro (26-2). Mary Washington (22-6) landed an at-large bid.

On the men's side, Hampden-Sydney (21-6) reaped an at-large bid. The Tigers will meet Emory (17-8) in the first round Friday at Christopher Newport.

Randolph-Macon (27-1) earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament. Randolph-Macon will host Wilson (19-8) in the first round Friday.

The 64-team men's field also includes Atlantic East champ Marymount (17-10), Coast-to-Coast champ CNU (24-3) and USA South champ North Carolina Wesleyan (23-4). Mary Washington (19-8) got an at-large bid.

WOMEN

Virginia Tech rises to No. 8

Virginia Tech moved up one spot to No. 8 in the new Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Hokies have won eight straight games. Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC player of the week on Monday for the fourth time this season. She had 21 points, 10 rebounds and the game-winning basket at the buzzer in a win at North Carolina last week. She had 29 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

South Carolina (29-0) ran its streak to 36 consecutive weeks atop the poll to match Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in the history of the poll. South Carolina was back to being a unanimous choice at No. 1 in the national media poll.

Indiana (26-2), which lost at the buzzer to then-No. 6 Iowa on Caitlin Clark's 3-pointer on Sunday, remained No. 2. Utah (25-3) jumped up five places to No. 3 after beating then-No. 3 Stanford to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title.

LSU (27-1) and Maryland (24-5) rounded out the top five, with Stanford (27-4) sixth and Iowa (23-6) seventh. UConn (25-5) fell five spots to ninth after losing to St. John's.

Notre Dame (24-4) remained 10th. Duke (24-5) fell two spots to 13th. North Carolina (20-9) rose four spots to No. 18. Florida State fell out.

MEN

UVa falls in AP poll

Virginia (21-6) took the biggest tumble in the new AP Top 25 men's poll Monday, falling seven spots following losses to Boston College and North Carolina.

Houston (27-2) was No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama (25-4) had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas (24-5) received eight.

No. 25 Pittsburgh (21-8) is ranked for the first time since 2016.

Marquette (23-6) wrapped up a share of its first Big East regular-season title in a decade with a 90-84 win over DePaul on Saturday and climbed four spots in this week’s poll to No. 6. It is Marquette’s highest ranking since hitting No. 1 in 1977-78.

Miami (23-6) fell three spots to 16th.

No. 21 Maryland (20-9) is back in the AP Top 25. No. 23 Kentucky (20-9) returned to the poll after a seven-week absence.

Northwestern, Iowa State and Creighton fell out.