ADA, Ohio — Wisconsin-Oshkosh scored the final five points of the game to rally for a 58-55 win over Washington and Lee in the first round of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament Friday at Ohio Northern.

Mary Schleusner of W&L (22-7) made a jumper and free throw to give W&L a 55-53 lead with 1:35 to go.

But Jenna Jorgensen of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (20-8) sank a 3-pointer to give her team a 56-55 lead with three seconds to go.

Kennedy Osterman made two free throws to extend the lead to 58-55.

Schleusner had 19 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks. Hanna Malik had 11 points.

WOMEN

No. 10 Notre Dame 66, N.C. State 60

With Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles out with a knee injury, Sonia Citron had 28 points to help the top-seeded Fighting Irish (25-4) beat three-time reigning ACC tournament champion North Carolina State (20-11) in Friday's ACC quarterfinals in Greensboro, N.C.

Eighth-seeded State again played without top scorer Diamond Johnson due to a lingering ankle injury.

Louisville 74, Wake Forest 48

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 of her 26 points in the first quarter and No. 4 seed Louisville (22-10) beat 12th-seeded Wake Forest (16-16) on Friday in an ACC semifinal in Greensboro, N.C.

It was Louisville's largest margin of victory at the ACC tournament.

Louisville will meet Notre Dame in a semifinal Saturday.

No. 13 Duke 44, No. 18 UNC 40

Elizabeth Balogun had 11 points to lead second-seeded Duke (25-5) past seventh-seeded North Carolina (21-10) in an ACC quarterfinal Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

Deja Kelly had 11 points for the Tar Heels. She was just 4 of 22 from the field.

The Tar Heels shot just 24.2% from the field to Duke's 32%.

MEN

USC Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 76

Jordan Gainey banked in an off-balance 3-pointer with a tenth of a second left as fourth-seeded USC Upstate (16-14) beat fifth-seeded Gardner-Webb (15-16) on Friday in a Big South quarterfinal in Charlotte, N.C.

UNC Asheville 75, Charleston Southern 66

Drew Pember had 29 points and top seed UNC Asheville (25-7) beat No. 9 seed Charleston Southern (10-21) on Friday in a Big South quarterfinal in Charlotte.

Liberty 79, Eastern Kentucky 73

Darius McGhee had 29 points to help second-seeded Liberty (26-7) beat third-seeded Eastern Kentucky (20-13) on Thursday night in an Atlantic Sun semifinal in Lynchburg.

Liberty will visit top seed Kennesaw State in Sunday's title game.